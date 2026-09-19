How to watch World Athletics Road Running Championships 2026: Live stream online from anywhere for FREE

The 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships will take place in Copenhagen, on September 19 and 20. Six world titles up for grabs across the road mile, 5K and half marathon. Kenya dominated the inaugural 2023 event with five golds, three silvers, and 12 bronze medals.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch World Athletics Road Running Championships 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

World Athletics Road Running Championships live streams: start time, TV channels The 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships takes place from Saturday, September 19 to Sunday, September 20

► Time: From 9:10 a.m. BST / 4:10 a.m. ET on Sat; 8:10 a.m. BST / 3:10 a.m. ET on Sun

► U.K. — Eurovision Sport (FREE STREAMS)

► CAN — CBC Gem (FREE STREAMS)

► EUROPE — Eurovision Sport (FREE STREAMS)

► AUS and worldwide — World Athletics+ (FREE STREAMS)

► U.S. — Peacock

► Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

There’s plenty of star power in the field, led by Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who will compete in the 5K just one week after winning the same distance at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

The event will also feature 2025 world 10,000m champion Jimmy Gressier of France, while American record holder Yared Nuguse headlines the road mile after posting a career-best 3:51.90. Nuguse also owns the fastest road mile by an entrant this year, with fellow American Vincent Ciattei second on the list.

There will be plenty to watch in the other events, too. Uganda’s Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei headlines the men’s half marathon alongside Kenya’s Nicholas Kipkorir, while Kenya’s Agnes Ngetich leads the women’s half marathon field after winning the individual cross-country world title earlier this year.

In the women’s 5K, Caroline Nyaga and Caroline Makandi Gitonga are among the leading contenders, and American Addison Wiley arrives with the fastest road mile of the 2026 season.

Find out all the details on how to tune in and watch a World Athletics Road Running Championships 2026 live stream below wherever you are around the world, including free streams.

Watch World Athletics Road Running Championships 2026 live streams for FREE

Fans across Europe are in luck, with Eurovision Sport showing both days of the World Athletics Road Running Championships 2026 completely free of charge.

The free coverage includes viewers in countries such as Denmark, France, Czechia, and Switzerland, giving fans an easy way to watch all the action without needing a paid subscription.

In the UK, coverage on the second day is split between Eurovision Sport and BBC iPlayer, with both platforms offering their coverage for free.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the championships for free on CBC Gem, which will also provide live coverage of the event.

In Australia and elsewhere worldwide where no broadcaster has picked up the event, fans can turn to the official World Athletics+ streaming platform, which will also show the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships for free.

Away from home right now? Unlock your free stream with NordVPN — find out more below.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is a strong option.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away from the U.K. but want to watch your usual service, you'd select a U.K.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another website and watch the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships live streams.

How to watch World Athletics Road Running Championships 2026 live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships on Peacock, which can be accessed for as little as $1 through a 30-day trial of Walmart+.

Alternatively, a Peacock sub for live sport is available for $12.99/month.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can live stream the event by using a good VPN.

How to watch World Athletics Road Running Championships 2026 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, fans can watch the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships live for free on CBC Gem, CBC’s free streaming service.

If you're away from home and struggling to tap into your subscriptions, you could use a VPN to help you access a World Athletics Road Running Championships stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch World Athletics Road Running Championships 2026 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the UK, fans can watch the first day's coverage for free on Eurovision Sport, while coverage on the second day is split between Eurovision Sport and BBC iPlayer, with both platforms offering free streaming.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices, including streaming sticks, smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, and smart TVs.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships from abroad.

How to watch World Athletics Road Running Championships 2026 live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For those in Australia – and elsewhere where no broadcaster has picked up the event – the official World Athletics+ streaming platform is the place to watch the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships live, completely FREE.

Outside of Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch the race as if you were back in Oz.

World Athletics Road Running Championships start times and schedule 2026

(All times BST / ET)

Saturday, September 19

9:10 a.m. / 4:10 a.m. — Women’s Mile

9:30 a.m. / 4:30 a.m. — Men’s Mile

1:10 p.m. / 8:10 a.m. — Women’s 5km

1:40 p.m. / 8:40 a.m. — Men’s 5km

Sunday, September 20

8:10 a.m. / 3:10 a.m. — Women’s Half Marathon

8:45 a.m. / 3:45 a.m. — Men’s Half Marathon

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