After testing dozens of headphones and earbuds over the past year, I've realized my favorite audio gear has to be open earbuds. Whether heading out for a run or working from home, I reach for open earbuds like the Bose Ultra Open almost every day. Maybe that's why I test pretty much every pair of open earbuds here at Tom's Guide. (In fact, I've personally tested or used every set of earbuds on this list, save the Tozos.)

Open earbuds have quickly become the gold standard for runners and gym-goers who need motivational audio without having to sacrifice situational awareness. And lucky for anyone preparing for their New Year's resolutions, some of the best open earbuds have had their prices slashed for Black Friday.

The latest Bose Ultra Open earbuds are currently $50 off at Amazon. And my favorite open earbuds, the Beyerdynamic Amiron Zero are reduced from $249 to $119 at World Wide Stereo.

But that's far from all. I've put together a collection of the best deals worth grabbing before stocks run out, with over 50% off on some products.

Tozo OpenEarRing: was $39 now $25 at Amazon The Tozo OpenEarRing open earbuds are ultra-light for all day long usage. They have a flexible ear cuff for a snug fit, and an impressive 40 hours of battery life. The compact charging case makes it easy to take them anywhere. Read more Read less ▼

JLab Flex: was $52 now $29 at Amazon The JLab Flex open earbuds are an ultra-budget option at just $29 in this year's Black Friday sales. They offer an ear cuff design that allows ambient sound to enter, keeping you aware of your surroundings. There is a total of 21 hours of battery life with the charging case, so for the price point, this is a great deal. They also offer multipoint connectivity and have JLab’s signature bass capabilities that can be customized in the JLab companion app. Read more Read less ▼

JLab Epic Open Sport : was $104 now $51 at Amazon The JLab Epic Open Sport earbuds are super comfortable to wear even for long periods and don’t move around during activities. They’re sweatproof with an IP55 rating and offer a balanced sound profile to keep you motivated with your favorite tunes. The JLab app gives EQ customization settings for personalized sound. At just $51, this is one of the best deals around right now. Read more Read less ▼

EarFun OpenJump: was $79 now $54 at Amazon The EarFun OpenJump are a good option if you want a pair of workout earbuds, and with 42 hours of battery life, they're reliable for all-day listening. A custom sound profile is useful for fine-tuning your favorite music, and the budget price makes the sound even better. Read more Read less ▼

EarFun Clip 2: was $79 now $56 at Amazon The EarFun Clip 2 open-ear earbuds are budget-friendly, comfortable, and promote awareness. They boast an excellent 40-hour battery life and reliable call quality, plus a handy AI real-time translation feature. I enjoy listening to my music with these earbuds, and regularly reach for them when working in the office. Read more Read less ▼

Beyerdynamic Amiron Zero : was $249 now $119 at World Wide Stereo The Beyerdynamic Amiron Zero are easily my favorite open earbuds I've ever tested. They have excellent sound quality with impressive detail, and the simple app gave me complete control. They’re comfortable to wear all day and have an IP54 durability rating. The battery life is 20 hours (less than many other models on the market), but this isn’t a deal breaker for me since the sound is so good. Read more Read less ▼

Beyerdynamic Amiron 200 : was $199 now $139 at Amazon The Beyerdynamic Amiron 200 open earbuds provide sound quality comparable to top in-ear models. The companion app allows for excellent EQ customization, and the 36-hour battery is impressive. The buds lack wear detection, which is slightly annoying. The touch controls are very sensitive, but you can turn them off in the app. I highly recommend them for both workouts and office use. Read more Read less ▼