15 best gifts for PC gamers in 2026: Editor-approved picks for the perfect setup
Upgrade your loved one's PC gaming setup with these gift ideas
Unless you're in the know, shopping gifts for PC gamers can be tough. Heck, putting together the perfect setup can still be confusing even if you're already a PC gamer! But there's no need to worry — the Tom's Guide team tests dozens of computing products every year and I'm here to share the best of the best to make sure you get the perfect gift for the PC gamers in your life this holiday season.
From budget-friendly gaming headsets to the ultimate super-powered gaming tower, there's something for everybody here!
Looking for more gift inspiration? Check out our guide to the best holiday gifts.
Gaming Laptops
We rank the ROG Zephyrus G14 as the best gaming laptop you can buy right now. This premium configuration of the G14 has a 3K 120Hz OLED display, AMD Ryzen 9 270 processor, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti processor, and a 1TB SSD.
On a budget? The best gaming laptop you can buy is the MSI Katana 15 HX B14W. While the battery life and brightness aren't as strong as some of the competition, that's not too big of a sacrifice considering the laptop's vivid, colorful display, strong gaming performance and excellent build. It also doubles as a laptop you can easily use for everyday computing tasks, too.
Gaming Accessories
Connect these hexagon-shaped smart light panels together in a unique layout to create immersive light shows or even reflect content from a display. They're especially good for gaming setups, since the Screen Mirror feature lets the tiles reflect your computer's display activity with synced lighting. Every step of the Nanoleaf experience is customizable, starting with the initial layout and ending wherever your light-loving imagination takes you.
If you’re looking for a cheap but powerful controller, the GameSir G7 Pro is the way to go. Featuring TMR thumbsticks and Hall Effect triggers, the G7 Pro boasts excellent gaming performance. Xbox users will love the comfortable and ergonomic design, as well as tri-mode connectivity that lets you use the controller wirelessly with PC and Android.
If you want a pair of desktop speakers that not only sound good but look downright fantastic too, the Edifier QR65 should be your port of call. Each speaker features LED panels with customizable lighting, and there are plenty of wireless and wired connectivity options, making them extremely versatile. These well-endowed speakers deliver punchy, meaty bass and clear vocals in video games and while listening to music.
Gaming PCs
The Dell Tower Plus is a great choice if you're looking a gaming PC that doesn't scream "gamer". This rig features components to allow for solid 1080p gaming, including an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
It's still pricey, but Alienware is offering a tidy sale on the Area 51, aka one of the best gaming PCs around. You can read why we love this PC's sleek design and quiet performance in our Alienware Area-51 review. This model sports an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and GeForce RTX 5080 GPU.
Gaming Monitors
The MSI MPG 341CQR QD-OLED X36 is an exceptionally powerful monitor, perfect for gaming and productivity. Its 34-inch QD-OLED panel provides an immersive gaming experience, while its 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time deliver smooth gameplay. Color accuracy and coverage is outstanding, while there are plenty of connectivity options to take advantage of. With useful AI features, the X36 has got it all — which is why it's the best gaming monitor you can buy right now.
The Alienware AW2726DM is a feature-rich gaming monitor that only costs $349 — or less when it's on sale. It has a sharp 27-inch QD-OLED 2560 x 1440 display, a smooth 240Hz refresh rate, and a low 0.03ms response time. Though it lacks RGB lighting, the monitor's features and irresistible price more than make up for that.
Gaming Headsets
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 is our current choice for the best gaming headset on the market. Compatible with PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC, Android, iOS and Meta Quest, its quick-switch 2.4GHz dongle and Bluetooth 5.3 enable you to effortlessly swap between devices. The sound quality is incredible, and the 360° spatial audio makes your gaming experiences even more immersive.
This is our choice for the best cheap gaming headset. It offers good sound quality, a comfortable fit, and is simple to operate. The mic is a little quiet, but for this price, it's not so bad.
Gaming Mice
Gaming mice have reached incredible heights in DPI, polling rate, comfort and precision that make it hard to progress any further. Well, the Logitech G Pro X2 Superstrike amazingly broke new ground, ringing in a new era of competitive gaming. Hence why we rank it as the best gaming mouse you can buy right now.
An unexpecting smash-hit of a device, this is one of the cheapest means of getting a super-fast polling rate above 1,000Hz. We rank it as the best gaming mouse for shoppers on a budget right now.
Gaming Keyboards
The original K2 HE is the best gaming keyboard we've ever tested, excelling for both productivity and gaming. (Not to mention it looking rather dashing, too.) It's equipped with Hall Effect magnetic switches, it makes an ideal peripheral for folks who want a board that’s equally reliable for competitive gaming and productivity.
The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 is one of the best mini keyboards we’ve ever tested. In our HyperX Alloy Origins 60 review, we said this tiny peripheral perfectly captures both the conveniences and frustrations of the mini keyboard design, but it does so with HyperX’s signature no-nonsense design philosophy. If you have your heart set on a mini keyboard, it’s worth considering!
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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