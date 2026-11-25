Unless you're in the know, shopping gifts for PC gamers can be tough. Heck, putting together the perfect setup can still be confusing even if you're already a PC gamer! But there's no need to worry — the Tom's Guide team tests dozens of computing products every year and I'm here to share the best of the best to make sure you get the perfect gift for the PC gamers in your life this holiday season.

From budget-friendly gaming headsets to the ultimate super-powered gaming tower, there's something for everybody here!

Looking for more gift inspiration? Check out our guide to the best holiday gifts.

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Gaming Laptops

MSI Katana 15 HX B14W: $1,289 at Walmart On a budget? The best gaming laptop you can buy is the MSI Katana 15 HX B14W. While the battery life and brightness aren't as strong as some of the competition, that's not too big of a sacrifice considering the laptop's vivid, colorful display, strong gaming performance and excellent build. It also doubles as a laptop you can easily use for everyday computing tasks, too.

Gaming Accessories

SPONSORED Nanoleaf Shapes: was $119 now $99 at Nanoleaf Connect these hexagon-shaped smart light panels together in a unique layout to create immersive light shows or even reflect content from a display. They're especially good for gaming setups, since the Screen Mirror feature lets the tiles reflect your computer's display activity with synced lighting. Every step of the Nanoleaf experience is customizable, starting with the initial layout and ending wherever your light-loving imagination takes you.

GameSir G7 Pro: was $79 now $63 at Amazon If you’re looking for a cheap but powerful controller, the GameSir G7 Pro is the way to go. Featuring TMR thumbsticks and Hall Effect triggers, the G7 Pro boasts excellent gaming performance. Xbox users will love the comfortable and ergonomic design, as well as tri-mode connectivity that lets you use the controller wirelessly with PC and Android.

Edifier QR65: was $499 now $269 at Amazon If you want a pair of desktop speakers that not only sound good but look downright fantastic too, the Edifier QR65 should be your port of call. Each speaker features LED panels with customizable lighting, and there are plenty of wireless and wired connectivity options, making them extremely versatile. These well-endowed speakers deliver punchy, meaty bass and clear vocals in video games and while listening to music.

Gaming PCs

Dell Tower Plus Desktop (RTX 5060): was $2,399 now $1,949 at Dell The Dell Tower Plus is a great choice if you're looking a gaming PC that doesn't scream "gamer". This rig features components to allow for solid 1080p gaming, including an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Gaming Monitors

Alienware AW2726DM: was $349 now $279 at Dell The Alienware AW2726DM is a feature-rich gaming monitor that only costs $349 — or less when it's on sale. It has a sharp 27-inch QD-OLED 2560 x 1440 display, a smooth 240Hz refresh rate, and a low 0.03ms response time. Though it lacks RGB lighting, the monitor's features and irresistible price more than make up for that.

Gaming Headsets

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2: $64 at Amazon This is our choice for the best cheap gaming headset. It offers good sound quality, a comfortable fit, and is simple to operate. The mic is a little quiet, but for this price, it's not so bad.

Gaming Mice

Gaming Keyboards

Keychron K2 HE: was $139 now $111 at Amazon The original K2 HE is the best gaming keyboard we've ever tested, excelling for both productivity and gaming. (Not to mention it looking rather dashing, too.) It's equipped with Hall Effect magnetic switches, it makes an ideal peripheral for folks who want a board that’s equally reliable for competitive gaming and productivity.