How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2026: free streams, schedule, preview

Watch FREE 2026 UCI Road World Championships live streams to see who will get to wear the rainbow bands for the next 12 months.

Returning to Canada for the first time since 2003 this year’s road Worlds are based in and around the city of Montreal. There are 13 gold medals to be won over the week starting with the TT events on Sunday the 20th and ending with the Men’s road race a week later.

Any riders who have ridden the Grand Prix de la Montréal will be familiar with the road race circuit as it’s an exact replica of the undulating course which treats the riders to an ascent of Mount Royal each lap. The TT courses are different though, based on the roads around the old town and the port.

All the World's best riders will be present from Demi Vollering and Lotte Kopecky to Remco Evenepoel and Tom Pidcock apart of course for one very big name, Tadej Pogačar after he crashed out of the Vuelta and was forced to end his season.

See below for a full preview of events.

You can watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 live streams for free

FREE UCI Road World Championships 2026 streaming is available in multiple countries:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Country Free Stream UK BBC Canada CBC Gem Belgium RTBF / VRT Spain RTVE France FranceTV Italy Rai Select Countries UCI YouTube

Abroad? If you're based in any of these countries but aren't at home during the race, don't worry — you can unblock your usual local stream with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 streams from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription service?

You can still watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favourite is NordVPN. It's the best in the field:

Exclusive Deal ▶︎ NordVPN Deal: Get up to 75% off



Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ 3 Months Extra FREE

✅ 75% Off Now

✅ 30-day money-back guarantee



Use NordVPN and unblock UCI Road World Championships wherever you are in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS On Demand or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2026 UCI Road World Championships on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$155.88 for the year or US$39.99 on a monthly basis.

If you're out of the US but still want to watch the 2026 UCI Road World Championships then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the UK, the BBC will be showing selected events from the UCI Road World Championships live and on-demand for FREE on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website

The UCI Road World Championships are also is streaming live each day on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT coverage in the UK is on the HBO Max platform. It costs £30.99 per month, though there is a better value £25.99 "saver plan" available if you sign up for a 12-month term.

Streams will be spread out across the TNT Sports Channels.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fans in Canada can watch the UCI Road World Championships 2026 on free streaming service CBC Gem

As host of this year's World Championships, a deal has been struck with the local broadcaster meaning you can watch all the action at no cost.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch UCI Road World Championships 2026 live streams in Australia

UCI Road World Championships live stream — Australian flag (Image credit: Future)

The UCI Road World Championships 2026 are available on Stan Sport in Australia.

Prices start at AU$9.99 for a standard sub with the Sport add-on coming in at AU$20/month. This also gets you access to a host of other sport, including Premier League and Champions League football and Nations Championship rugby.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Australia.

2026 UCI Road World Championships Preview

Kicking off the championships will be the Women’s Elite TT and starting as favourite on the predominantly flat course will be the 2025 World Champion Marlon Reusser. She will however have to hold off the challenge of Britain's rising star Zoe Bäckstedt, who at just 21 is 14 years younger than Reusser and riding the elite champs for the first time.

In the Men’s event later the same day you’d have to be crazy to bet against Remco Evenepoel, who is currently in a class of his own when it comes to the TT. Going for his 4th title in a row the only rider with a realistic chance of beating him is the Italian great Filippo Ganna, however the climb to the finish may just be too steep for him.

After the Elite TT’s on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday are for the U23, Junior and the mixed relay events run over various permutations of the roads used for the elite races.

With the TT medals awarded it’s time to begin the road races and these kick off with the Women’s Under 23 and Men’s Junior race on the Thursday followed by the Men’s U23 and Women’s Junior on the Friday. All covering different distances the one thing they have in common is the inclusion of the event's signature climb, the infamous Mount Royal.

After the warm up acts have finished it’s time for the show-piece events, the Elite Road Races. First up are the women on Saturday as they face 180 kilometres including 8 laps of the city centre circuit which means eight ascents of Mount Royal. Favourite to take the win, and her first rainbow bands is the Dutch rider Demi Vollering as she aims to cap a sensational season. The only riders in with a sniff of beating her are likely to be Paula Blasi, Elisa Longo Borghini and the 2025 Tour de France winner Kasia Niewiadoma.

If there is a hot favourite for the women’s race the men’s is the total opposite. In the absence of Tadej Pogačar who is sidelined with injury there are now a whole host of riders who will be dreaming of claiming the rainbow bands. Covering 274 kilometres and climbing 3,800 meters the course is hilly but nothing these riders won't be used to and keeps the door open for all sorts of styles to triumph. Heading the list must be Evenepoel though who will be aiming to double up by winning the TT and the RR but behind him you could take your pick from Tom Pidcock, Wout van Aert, Paul Seixas, Isaac del Toro and of course 2023 champion Mathieu van den Poel.

2026 UCI Road World Championships event schedule

Sunday, 20 September | Women’s elite individual time trial | 39.2km | 09:00 - 11:20

Sunday, 20 September | Men’s elite individual time trial | 39.2km | 12:45 - 15:15

Monday, 21 September | Women’s U23 individual time trial | 20.3km | 09:00 - 10:40

Monday, 21 September | Men’s U23 individual time trial | 31.3km | 12:00 - 14:25

Tuesday, 22 September | Team time trial mixed relay | 40.6km | 08:30 - 11:15

Tuesday, 22 September | Men’s junior individual time trial | 10.7km | 12:15 - 14:25

Tuesday, 22 September | Women’s junior individual time trial | 10.7km | 15:15 - 16:45

Thursday, 24 September | Women’s U23 road race | 134km | 09:00 - 12:45

Thursday, 24 September | Men’s junior road race | 134km | 13:30 - 17:00

Friday, 25 September | Men’s U23 road race | 174km | 09:00 - 13:20

Friday, 25 September | Women’s junior road race | 80.4km | 14:15 - 16:35

Saturday, 26 September | Women’s elite road race | 180.4km | 09:00 - 14:10

Sunday, 27 September | Men’s elite road race | 273.7km | 09:00 - 15:40

More from Tom's Guide