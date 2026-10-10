How to watch IRONMAN World Championship 2026: Live stream for *FREE*

The world's top endurance athletes descend on Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, this weekend in a bid to win the IRONMAN World Championship 2026, triathlon's most prestigious full-distance title. Some of the biggest stars in the sport will battle it out over 3.8km of swimming, 180km of cycling and a full marathon in the finale of the IRONMAN Pro Series.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch IRONMAN World Championship 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN — including for FREE.

IRONMAN World Championship 2026 live streams: start time, TV channels The IRONMAN World Championship 2026 takes place on Saturday, October 10

► Start time (men's race): 12:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. BST

► FREE STREAMS (worldwide including U.S.) — IRONMAN YouTube / IRONMAN Pro Series website

► Supported territories — DAZN

► Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The 226km course in Kona will push even the best triathletes to their limits, as they battle the brutal heat and humidity — as well as each other. This year's event is notable for several reasons, with the men's and women's races taking place on the same day for the first time since 2019 and the IRONMAN Pro Series standings to be decided.

A prestigious field will make a splash in Kailua Bay for the swimming section, then pound the tarmac on the bike before taking on the marathon leg, which finishes on Ali'i Drive. Kristian Blummenfelt headlines the men's race, alongside fellow former champions Gustav Iden, Sam Laidlow and Patrick Lange. The big absentee is 2025 winner Casper Stornes, who misses out following a training crash.

The women's race also features several proven winners, including reigning champion Solveig Lovseth after she claimed victory in her debut season. The Norwegian will be pushed hard by the likes of Kat Matthews, Taylor Knibb and Lucy Charles-Barclay.

Each race winner will earn $125,000 for triumphing in Kona, while the Pro Series champion is set to pocket a further $200,000. Blummenfelt and Iden are in contention for the men's series title, along with Marten van Riel and Jonas Schomburg, while Lovseth and Laura Philipp are battling it out for the women's crown.

Find out all the details on how to watch IRONMAN World Championship 2026 live streams below wherever you are around the world, including for free.

Watch IRONMAN World Championship 2026 for FREE

There are several ways to watch IRONMAN World Championship 2026 for free.

The event will be broadcast live on the official IRONMAN YouTube channel and the IRONMAN Pro Series website across the world, including in the U.S. and Canada.

Meanwhile, DAZN will have live coverage at no cost for fans in supported territories.

Watch IRONMAN World Championship 2026 live streams online with a VPN

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution.

You can unblock IRONMAN World Championship 2026 free live streams using a VPN, which will help you stream like you would if you were back home. NordVPN is among the best out there:

NordVPN deal: 3 Months Extra FREE Boasting lightning-fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ 3 months extra FREE!

✅ 75% off usual price

✅ Unlocks streaming services Use Nord to unblock your IRONMAN World Championship 2026 stream online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is a strong option.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away from the U.S. but want to watch your usual service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the official IRONMAN YouTube channel or another website and watch the IRONMAN World Championship 2026 live stream.

How to watch IRONMAN World Championship 2026 live streams worldwide

As detailed above, fans in the U.S. can watch IRONMAN World Championship 2026 live and for FREE on the official IRONMAN YouTube channel and the IRONMAN Pro Series website.

Viewers with a smart TV can also watch the action through YouTube's ‘Mosaic multiview’, which has four live feeds on one screen.

DAZN also has live coverage at no cost for fans in supported territories.

What time does the IRONMAN World Championship 2026 start? The IRONMAN World Championship 2026 takes place on Saturday, October 10, with start times below: Men's race: 9.20 a.m. (PT) / 12.20 p.m. (ET) / 5.20 p.m. (BST) / 3.20 a.m. (AEDT - Sunday)

Women's race: 9.30 a.m. (PT) / 12.30 p.m. (ET) / 5.30 p.m. (BST) / 3.30 a.m. (AEDT - Sunday)

More from Tom's Guide