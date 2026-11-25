We’re heading into the holiday season, and Apple TV is gifting viewers plenty of great content to keep them entertained through December 2026. The new month brings a stacked slate of premieres, ranging from a family-friendly holiday special to a deep-diving pop docuseries.

First up is the return of a Vince Vaughn-led detective comedy with a brand-new murder case on December 2, followed two days later by an all-new musical puppet special featuring a guest appearance from Tony winner Nicole Scherzinger to get you into the Christmas spirit. Rounding out the marquee releases on December 11 is an intimate, four-part documentary chronicling the life and career of one of pop music’s most prolific — and, as of late, polarizing — figures, Justin Timberlake.

Ready to press play? Here’s everything new on Apple TV in December 2026. And if you're not yet a subscriber, the streamer is offering one of the best Black Friday streaming deals yet, with 50% off its standard $14.99 monthly cost.

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'Bad Monkey' season 2

Bad Monkey — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Vince Vaughn is back as Andrew Yancy, your favorite Miami cop-turned- food inspector, who has another bizarre Florida murder mystery to contend with. Season two of the dark-comedy crime series finds the former detective embroiled in a turf war between rival criminal organizations, populated by a colorful collection of Florida oddballs, among them "erudite mob boss" Spencer Donovan (played by John Malkovich).

Yancy's paired up with a strait-laced forensic accountant (Zavior Phillips) to solve the case, but that's not the only interpersonal dynamics he'll have to navigate in the new 10-ep run. He'll also have to deal with his aging father as well as his unresolved romantic tension with Dr. Rosa Campensino (Natalie Martinez).

Stream on Apple TV starting December 2

'Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift'

Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The third holiday special in the "Fraggle Rock" franchise—following "The Bells of Fraggle Rock" and "The First Snow of Fraggle Rock"—sees Wembley (voiced by Jordan Lockhart) named Spirit Captain to spread holiday cheer throughout the whole of Fraggle Rock.



However, when the Fraggles mistakenly take a beloved snow globe from Doc's (Lilli Cooper) workshop, that holiday spirit starts fading. "Wembley must find the courage to return it, learning that kindness, giving and helping someone in need are the true gifts of the holidays," reads Apple TV's official synopsis. Produced by The Jim Henson Company, the half-hour musical special features original songs, including performances by Lilli Cooper and Tony-winning actress-singer Nicole Scherzinger

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Stream on Apple TV starting December 4

'TIMBERLAKE'

TIMBERLAKE — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

He's been one of the biggest names in pop culture for the past three decades—now get to know the real story (at least, according to him) of Justin Timberlake. Directed by Oscar winner Fisher Stevens ("The Cove"), this four-part documentary series tracks the triple threat's meteoric rise in music, from his "Mickey Mouse Club" beginnings to his teen heartthrob days as part of the iconic '90s boy band NSYNC and as a solo superstar known for hits like "Cry Me a River," "What Goes Around... Comes Around," "SexyBack," "Mirrors," and more.

It also details the personal troubles and public controversies that have dimmed the performer's star over the years, including his highly publicized breakup with fellow pop legend Britney Spears, the Super Bowl XXXVIII scandal featuring Janet Jackson, and his own DWI arrest in summer 2024. The docuseries will feature interviews with many of Timberlake's family members, close friends, and collaborators, including wife Jessica Biel, mom Lynn Harless, Timbaland, Pharrell Williams, and Lorne Michaels.

The first two episodes premiere on December 11, with the following two episodes arriving weekly on December 18 and December 23, respectively.

Stream on Apple TV starting December 11

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