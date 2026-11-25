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Why trust us? At Tom's Guide we use a diverse panel of sleep experts to test the most popular mattresses you can find online. We combine repeatable, scientific lab measurements with extended at-home sleep trials. Their review process is also editorially independent and free from brand influence. Rather than relying solely on first impressions, we use standardized, objective lab tests to generate reliable, unbiased data. For instance, we use thermal imaging camera tests to see how well a mattress regulates temperature, and use accelerometers to test how well a mattress isolates motion. (Image credit: Future) Lab numbers do not tell the whole story, so a lead reviewer sleeps on each mattress at home for at least three weeks — the typical time it takes for a person's body to adjust to a new bed. We also gather feedback from a testing panel made up of people with different body types and sleeping positions to account for subjective comfort You can find out more about how we test mattresses in our mattresses by reading up on our mattress methodology.

What does the "best mattress deals" mean? Before I delve into each of the best Black Friday mattress deals, I want to start by clarifying what I mean by the "best mattress deals". (Image credit: Future) I consider the best mattress deals to A) feature a mattress that was awarded three stars or above by our expert team or online customers and B) meet at least one of the following criteria: 1. It isn't the usual discount — it's better. For example, a mattress that is usually 20% in the regular monthly mattress sales suddenly dropping to 30% off during the Black Friday period. 2. It's the usual discount, but with a free gift as a Black Friday bonus. For instance, a mattress stuck at the usual price, but with a free gift (such as a bedding bundle or gift card) worth $50 or more. 3. It's the usual discount, but still outstanding value for money. For example, a mattress in a price tier that's beneath its actual performance (such as a luxury mattress regularly sold at a mid-range price).

Welcome to our official 2026 Black Friday mattress deals live blog! Frances Daniels, Senior Sleep Staff Writer It's Black Friday week, making right now an excellent time to find mattress deals that offer you the best value for money. Here, you'll find spotlights on the latest and greatest mattress deals, featuring top-rated beds that either offer huge savings, ridiculously low prices, or both. This is my fourth stint of covering the Black Friday mattress sales since joining the Tom’s Guide team, so I have a dorky amount of knowledge on the price history of the most popular mattress brands — and that means I know the difference between a good-value deal and a standard one simply dressed up as a good deal. Plus, I — and the other experts helping me run this blog — am a mattress tester, so plenty of the mattresses featured in this up-to-the-minute Black Friday guide have been tested first-hand by my fellow reviewers and I. Now, let's get started...