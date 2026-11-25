The best Black Friday mattress deals for the money in 2026, with up to $2,047 of savings — I’m live tracking today's sales, with the best value offers coming from DreamCloud, Nectar, Casper, and Bear
Our live guide to this year's Black Friday mattress deals will help you get more for your money, plus our expert advice on what not to buy based on our rigorous testing
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1. Top sales: At a glance
2. Best sales: Editor's choice
3. Live updates and news
We're live tracking this year's Black Friday mattress sales to find the absolute best deals for the money, and are kicking off today's round-up with 11 huge value discounts from top-rated sleep brands including DreamCloud, Nectar, Bear Mattress, and Casper. So if you're looking to buy the best mattress for the money this Black Friday, we have all the deals you need right here.
I spent this morning combing through hundreds of online sales and while there are plenty of deals flying around, only a dozen are worth your money so far this Black Friday. The best value offer is on the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid, the top-rated option in our best mattress in a box guide. With it you can save up to $1,149 on the Classic Hybrid and get up to $898 of free bedding at DreamCloud for a total saving of $2,047. That's a fantastic deal on our second highest-ranking mattress for all sleepers, and the first time we've seen this deal in 2026, making now the cheapest time to buy.
Here's what else we recommend from today's Black Friday sales...
Top deals at a glance
- DreamCloud Classic: From $349 (was $1,346) at DreamCloud
- Saatva Classic: From $999 (was $1,399) at Saatva
- Zinus Green Tea: $155 (was $190.99) in a queen size at Amazon
- Bear Elite Hybrid: From $1,198 (was $1,998) with code TOMS40 at Bear
- Nectar Classic: From $349 at Nectar
- Novilla Bliss: From $152 (was $179.99) at Amazon
- Casper One: From $599 (was $874) at Casper
The best Black Friday mattress deals for the money in 2026: Editor's choice
While the DreamCloud Classic may be under $700 for a queen in all DreamCloud sales, it's not every month you see a free Serenity Sleep Bundle (worth up to $898) thrown in. The mid-range DreamCloud performed like one of the best luxury mattresses in our lab tests, and it also comes with a one-year trial and a lifetime warranty.
Our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid review score: ★★★★
While the above DreamCloud sale is the best for value, the Saatva Classic is our best mattress overall achieving a five-star review from our testers. Right now, the best Saatva sale on the Classic is when you use our links to buy a full, twin, or twin XL. With our exclusive discount, a full is $1,604 (it's $1,704 in the general public sale). Benefits include a one-year trial and free white glove delivery.
Our Saatva Classic mattress review score: ★★★★★
The Bear Elite Hybrid is the best cooling mattress we've ever tested, but it's typically 30% off. However, not only can you now save up to $1,028 on this luxury hybrid with our promo code TOMS40, you can now also swipe up to $275 worth of free pillows and a waterproof mattress protector. A generous one-year trial and lifetime warranty is also included.
Our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review score: ★★★★
The Nectar Classic is the popular brand's best value mattress in every Nectar mattress sale, but it's still one of the best value deals. Why? Because it's one of the best mattresses in a box and it starts at just $349 for a twin. Its generous benefits also hike up the value: free shipping and returns, a 365-night trial, and a forever warranty.
Our Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress review score: ★★★½
The Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is one of the best cheap mattresses around (for the record, we define a cheap mattress as a bed under $400 for a queen), and this Amazon deal makes it even cheaper. Right now, a queen is $155, which is an astonishingly low price for a mattress we loved for its side-sleeper pressure relief.
Our Zinus Green Tea mattress review score: ★★★½
Cooling mattresses are notoriously premium-priced, so when the SweetNight comes along and is A) is under $400 for a queen and B) exhibits a lightning-fast cooling rate in our lab tests, you know it's good value for money. Throw in free pillows worth $89.99 exclusively for Black Friday, and the SweetNight CoolNest is one of the best bargains of 2026.
Our SweetNight CoolNest Mattress review score: ★★★★
The Leesa Original Mattress is now our No 1 entry in this year's best memory foam mattress guide, and it's new deal is actually a good one. Usually 20% off and sometimes 25% off, the Leesa Original is now 30% off — a deal we only see during the top mattress sale events of the year. There's industry-leading benefits, too: a lifetime warranty and a 365-night sleep trial.
Our Leesa Original Mattress review score: ★★★★
The CopperFlex Pro Hybrid is one of the best mattresses under $1,000, which already means it's great value for money. However, much like Leesa's 30% discount above, the 30% off sale means you're getting the CopperFlex for the right price as it's only rolled out during holidays. Expect great benefits like a year-long trial and lifetime warranty, too.
Our CopperFlex Pro Hybrid Mattress review score: ★★★★½
The Siena Signature is one of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers, thanks to its firm support and low price. For the last few months, a twin Siena Signature has been stuck at $199, which is already a really budget-friendly price. However, a twin is now $169, while a queen has gone from $329 down to $279. Extras include 180-night trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping and returns.
Our Siena Signature Mattress review score: ★★★★
The Novilla is an Amazon bestseller, and it's easy to see why: over 21,000 five-star customer reviews, a budget price tag and a great review from our testers. While we suggest buying most sizes directly from Novilla (where you'll get a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty), it's cheaper to buy a twin-size Novilla Bliss for $152.98 from Amazon.
Our Novilla Bliss 10" Foam Mattress review score: ★★★½
The One by Casper is their entry-level bed that offers the best value (and, according to our testers, excellent firm support), and the 30% off Casper sale this month is a step up from last month's 20% discount, where a queen was $899. Now a queen is $799, and comes with 100-night sleep trial, 10-year warranty, and free delivery.
Our Casper The One Mattress review score: ★★★★
While the EGOHOME Black 12" Foam is always under $400 for a queen thanks to frequent sales, you now get get an additional 15% off with code EARLYBF15, which means a twin is now $254.15 (was $359) while a queen is $330.65 (was $569). Not bad value for a budget mattress that aced our edge support tests.
Our EGOHOME 12" Black Memory Foam mattress review score: ★★★½
LIVE UPDATES
What is the best Black Friday mattress deal for the money?
Now that I've outlined what makes a great Black Friday mattress deal (and why you should trust our judgment), let's delve into the greatest Black Friday mattress deal of 2026 so far.
Currently, the best mattress deal for the money is the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress, now $699 for a queen at DreamCloud.
While the Classic is always sold under $700 for a queen (and under $900 for a king), what makes its Black Friday discount such great value is that it includes a luxurious bedding bundle — a freebie we definitely don't see in the regular DreamCloud mattress sales.
The free DreamCloud Serenity Sleep Bundle is worth up to $898 at DreamCloud and includes two Serenity Cooling Pillows, a Serenity Luxury Waterproof Mattress Protector (two if you order a split king size), and Serenity Sheet Set (featuring a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcases).
But even if you took away the free gift, the DreamCloud Classic still delivers excellent value. It's a luxury mattress through and through (in fact, it's beaten some of the best luxury mattresses in our lab tests) and yet it has a mid-range price tag.
Its cushioning pillow top provides amazing pressure relief for side and back sleepers, while its all-over support and under-$1,000 price tag for queen and king sizes makes it the perfect mattress for couples looking for a premium bed on a budget.
You can read more about our hones thoughts on this hotel-style hybrid in our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid mattress review.
Why trust us?
At Tom's Guide we use a diverse panel of sleep experts to test the most popular mattresses you can find online. We combine repeatable, scientific lab measurements with extended at-home sleep trials. Their review process is also editorially independent and free from brand influence.
Rather than relying solely on first impressions, we use standardized, objective lab tests to generate reliable, unbiased data. For instance, we use thermal imaging camera tests to see how well a mattress regulates temperature, and use accelerometers to test how well a mattress isolates motion.
Lab numbers do not tell the whole story, so a lead reviewer sleeps on each mattress at home for at least three weeks — the typical time it takes for a person's body to adjust to a new bed. We also gather feedback from a testing panel made up of people with different body types and sleeping positions to account for subjective comfort
You can find out more about how we test mattresses in our mattresses by reading up on our mattress methodology.
What does the "best mattress deals" mean?
Before I delve into each of the best Black Friday mattress deals, I want to start by clarifying what I mean by the "best mattress deals".
I consider the best mattress deals to A) feature a mattress that was awarded three stars or above by our expert team or online customers and B) meet at least one of the following criteria:
1. It isn't the usual discount — it's better. For example, a mattress that is usually 20% in the regular monthly mattress sales suddenly dropping to 30% off during the Black Friday period.
2. It's the usual discount, but with a free gift as a Black Friday bonus. For instance, a mattress stuck at the usual price, but with a free gift (such as a bedding bundle or gift card) worth $50 or more.
3. It's the usual discount, but still outstanding value for money. For example, a mattress in a price tier that's beneath its actual performance (such as a luxury mattress regularly sold at a mid-range price).
Welcome to our official 2026 Black Friday mattress deals live blog!
Frances Daniels, Senior Sleep Staff Writer
It's Black Friday week, making right now an excellent time to find mattress deals that offer you the best value for money.
Here, you'll find spotlights on the latest and greatest mattress deals, featuring top-rated beds that either offer huge savings, ridiculously low prices, or both.
This is my fourth stint of covering the Black Friday mattress sales since joining the Tom’s Guide team, so I have a dorky amount of knowledge on the price history of the most popular mattress brands — and that means I know the difference between a good-value deal and a standard one simply dressed up as a good deal.
Plus, I — and the other experts helping me run this blog — am a mattress tester, so plenty of the mattresses featured in this up-to-the-minute Black Friday guide have been tested first-hand by my fellow reviewers and I. Now, let's get started...
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