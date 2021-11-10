Walmart Black Friday sale knocks Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 to just $139

As most gamers know, Black Friday deals are a great opportunity to stock up on games, accessories, and controllers. Amazon, for instance, is offering one of the best early holiday sales we've seen.

Currently, you can get the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller for $139 at Walmart. That’s $40 off and one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've seen.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is one of the best pads for Xbox and PC gaming. With a premium design, interchangeable thumbstick and paddles, plus a 40-hour battery life, it's perfect for taking your gaming up a gear. Amazon offers the same price.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is fully compatible with both the Xbox Series X and Xbox One, and it’s also one of the best PC gaming controllers available. Its versatility is definitely one of its key selling points; if you enjoy gaming across multiple platforms, it’s a very useful accessory to have.

Fundamentally, the controller is designed to help you play like a pro. It sports interchangeable thumbsticks and back paddles, allowing you to tweak the controller to your liking. Plus, it weighs 12 ounces, which gives it the hefty feel you’d expect from a controller that retails for nearly $200 as standard.

The pad is, of course, fully wireless and offers up to 40 hours of play on a single charge. Unlike normal Xbox Series X controllers, which require batteries, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller can be recharged via a supplied USB-C cable.

In our Xbox Elite Series 2 review, we said: “A variety of subtle improvements add up to make the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 the best premium PC and Xbox gamepad out there.” We also awarded the controller an editor’s choice seal.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller has always been an easy accessory to recommend, although its price tag does make it more of a luxury purchase. Thankfully, this deal makes its dent on your wallet significantly smaller, which almost entirely removes the controller’s sole downside.

If you’re looking for more gaming deals in the coming weeks, be sure to check out our Black Friday Xbox Series X deals hub for the latest holiday savings on all things Xbox.