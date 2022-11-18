Save up to $250 on the best mattress for side sleepers in Helix's Black Friday Increased Sale

If you're planning ahead for Black Friday and you're set on treating yourself to the Helix Midnight mattress, you could do well to beat the rush and order now. Helix has just unveiled its Black Friday Increased Sale, which means bigger discounts across its entire line of mattresses with the added bonus of two free Dream pillows.

What this means if you're after the Helix Midnight – which would be a wise choice if you're after the best mattress for side sleepers – is that you can save up to $250 dollars on your purchase, depending on which size mattress you go for. As with the evergreen Helix offer, the amount you save goes up with the amount you spend, so if you opt for a Queen or bigger you'll get the full $250 discount (not to mention those free pillows), while you can save $150 if you're getting a Twin. And while we can't entirely discount the possibility of better savings come the actual Black Friday mattress deals, there's a lot to be said for getting in ahead of the crowds and snatching up this offer now.

(opens in new tab) Helix Midnight: up to $250 off plus two free pillows at Helix (opens in new tab)

The Helix Midnight is a competitively priced hybrid mattress that delivers the comfort and support you'd expect to find in a more expensive mattress. It's a top choice for side sleepers and, as our Helix Midnight mattress review (opens in new tab) found, it delivers plenty of pressure relief and low motion transfer. You can take $250 off the price of a Queen or larger (and get two free pillows) by using this code: BFWKND250.

As we've mentioned, this deal applies across the entire Helix mattress range, and the amount you save increases as you spend more money; here are all the deal options:

$150 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $600+ (code: BFWKND150 )

) $250 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,249+ (code: BFWKND250 )

) $300 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $1,700+ (code: BFWKND300 )

) $350 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $2,550+ (code: BFWKND350 )

) $400 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $2,700+ (code: BFWKND400 )

) $450 off + 2 free Dream Pillows when you spend $2,950+ (code: BFWKND450)

So if you've had an eye on the more expensive Helix Midnight Luxe, you can take $300 off the price of a Queen or larger, and as the discount's based on the amount you spend in total, you could of course save even more by getting a foundation or base to go with it.