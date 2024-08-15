I test the best hybrid mattresses – my top pick is $400 off in Labor Day sales

I've tried some of the best hybrid mattresses, and I know a good hybrid balances the support of springs with the cushioning of upper comfort layers. The Saatva Classic does all that and more, and with our exclusive link you can save $400 on all sizes of the Classic at Saatva. That reduces the queen to $1,695 from $2,095.

The Saatva Classic takes the top spot in our guide to this year's best mattress for all sleepers. Our testing team scored it highly in every performance aspect, describing it as "the best mattress in America right now". We love it for side sleepers, but the choice of three firmness levels makes it suitable for back and stomach sleepers — everyone, basically.

The Labor Day mattress sales are heating up, and if this discount is anything to go by, we can expect some exciting savings. The Saatva Labor Day sales are historically a good time to invest in these luxury mattresses, and this sale matches the lowest price we've seen all year. Let's explore why I think this is the time to treat your sleep to a Saatva Classic...

Saatva Classic Mattress

Was: from $1,395

Now: from $995

Saving: up to $400 at Saatva Summary: The Saatva Classic is a luxurious hybrid innerspring mattress, handcrafted in America and delivered directly to your bed frame. We think it's this year's best hybrid mattress for all sleepers, and a big reason why is that it can suit pretty much all sleepers. With three different feels (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm), as well as two heights (11.5" and 14.5") available, side, back, and stomach sleepers can all get comfortable on the Saatva Classic. In our Saatva Classic Mattress review we praised the enhanced lumbar support which holds the spine in a neutral position to alleviate back ache. The pressure relief also stood out, making this one of the best mattresses for side sleepers. Our biggest issue was a $99 returns fee (annoying but not a deal breaker) and a slight hint of motion transfer — but unless your partner tosses and turns all night, it probably won't be an issue. Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery Price history: We see Saatva mattress sales throughout the year, but the deals are rarely this good. With $400 off all sizes a queen Classic is reduced to $1,695 from $2,095, which matches the price we saw on Presidents' Day and Memorial Day — the cheapest its been all year. Saatva has a habit of raising the MSRP at times, so we recommend buying now, in case the price goes up before Black Friday.

Which is the best Saatva mattress for side sleepers?

Side sleepers need a mattress with ample pressure relief to prevent soreness at the touch points — that's the shoulders, hips, and knees. But this needs to be balanced with good support, to hold the back in a neutral position and prevent the spine from dipping to an uncomfortable angle.

The best Saatva mattresses for side sleepers feature both those attributes by the bucketful. The Saatva Classic delivers a balance of relief and full-body support, but if you prefer a body-hugging foam feel, consider the Contour5 or the Saatva Loom & Leaf. The good news is that all these mattresses are in the same Saatva sale, so you can save whatever type of side sleeper you are.