5 burning questions about Galaxy Unpacked — what I want to know about the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Watch 8 and more

Samsung holds its third Unpacked event of the year this Wednesday (July 9), bringing a new set of phones to retail shelves — and a new batch of questions.

After introducing the Galaxy S25 series in January and following that up with the Galaxy S25 Edge in the spring, Samsung now turns its attention to foldable phones. The second half of the year usually brings new Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip models, and Samsung doesn't figure to depart from that script this time around. And yet, while we may have some idea about what's coming — and even some details of the products themselves — that doesn't mean the Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event will lack surprises.

Just ahead of Samsung taking the stage to show off its latest hardware, here's a look at the biggest questions I have about Galaxy Unpacked — along with what I think the answers could be.

How many products is Samsung going to show off on July 9?

From the sound of things, the emphasis in Galaxy Unpacked should be on "packed" — as in, there's likely to be a lot to discuss after Wednesday's event.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — the latest versions of Samsung's two established foldable phones — are just about the safest bets to be included in Wednesday's launch event. Going by Samsung's past release schedule, new smartwatches in the form of the Galaxy Watch 8, seem likely to appear as well.

But it's an open question as to how many watches Samsung will show off. Besides the standard Galaxy Watch 8, there's been rumors of a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to follow up on last year's Ultra watch. We've also heard rumors of Samsung reviving its Classic model of smartwatches, with a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic reportedly in the works.

If that sounds like a lot of watches, we may have more phones to contend with, too. Besides the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung is said to be working on a lower-cost version of its foldable flip phone. The Galaxy Z Flip FE could be shown off at Unpacked, or Samsung could treat this phone like other FE models and launch it a few months from now, so as not to affect flagship phone sales.

We could also get a glimpse of a new design for foldable devices during Unpacked. Samsung reportedly has a phone that can fold in three places in development, and one report claims we'll get a preview of the so-called Galaxy G Fold device this week, even if it won't actually ship until later.

Beyond phones and watches, the Project Moohan headset wouldn't be a new reveal, as Samsung first announced it late last year and has even started demoing the mixed reality headset that's based on Android XR software. But since Samsung has promised a 2025 launch date, Unpacked could reveal the price and shipping date that's been a closely guarded secret up until now.

What's all this talk about a Galaxy Z Fold Ultra?

Samsung caused a bit of a stir last month with a teaser post touting its upcoming foldable phones in which it seemingly promised to deliver an Ultra version of the Galaxy Z Fold. As we've only seen renders for one model, it doesn't sound like this would be a new version released alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but rather a new name to emphasize the phone's premium status.

The question is, what would make this new model in particular an Ultra phone? The previous Galaxy Z Fold models had already been pretty premium from their high-performing processors to their S Pen support.

Based on rumors, surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung is apparently defining an Ultra phone in terms of its design and camera improvements. Not only is the new model set to get bigger displays — both the main screen and the cover display are tipped to grow to 8 inches and 6.5 inches, respectively — but Samsung is looking to offer a thinner, lighter model as well. One rumor has the Galaxy Z Fold 7 measuring 4.2mm when open, which would make it the most slender foldable phone in the world.

As for the cameras, the main lens on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could feature the same 200MP sensor Samsung uses on a few of its other phones, most notably the Galaxy S25 Ultra. In a subsequent teaser post, Samsung has talked up AI camera features that figure to deliver better photo processing capabilities.

Tantalizingly, Samsung has talked about "seamless AI integration optimized for the foldable format" in its teaser posts. I've wondered if that means Galaxy AI tools developed specifically with foldables in mind because if it does, that would go a long way toward justifying the Fold's premium price.

Is the Galaxy Z Flip 7 going to get overlooked?

Compared to the changes being floated for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, rumored Galaxy Z Flip 7 features sound a lot more modest. The updated flip phone is supposed to get larger interior and cover displays with a potential boost in battery size. A new system-on-chip figures to power this year's model, though there's some dispute as to whether Samsung will use the high-end Snapdragon 8 Elite silicon found in its other premium phones or turn to one of its own Exynos chips.

These changes would certainly be welcome, but they'd also be pretty run-of-the-mill upgrades for any phone, let alone one facing stepped-up competition from foldables like the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025).

It's possible that Samsung's focus this year could be on dropping the price of entry for its foldable phones, particularly if there really is a Galaxy Z Flip FE model on the horizon. But with all the Ultra talk surrounding the Fold, the latest Flip model runs the risk of being overshadowed unless there's some noteworthy addition planned.

What health features will be added to this year's Galaxy Watch models?

It may still trail the Apple Watch as the best smartwatch overall, but Samsung's Galaxy Watch has made tremendous strides in recent years by delivering health and fitness tracking features that make it an excellent alternative if you're loathe to buy into the Apple ecosystem. Take last year's Energy Score feature, which pulls from sleep, activity and heart rate data to produce a score to measure how your body feels — that's a nice instance of putting AI to work monitoring your health.

You'd imagine that more is in store with this year's batch of watches, with Samsung filling in the details at Unpacked. My colleague Dan Bracaglia has been tracking Galaxy Watch 8 rumors, and he sees a couple of potential upgrades coming to Galaxy Watches on the health and fitness front.

For starters, there's a Cardiovascular Load feature appearing in the One UI 8 beta that monitors how your daily activity is impacting your cardiovascular system. And a Antioxidant Index screening tool should be able to tap into sensors on Samsung's watches to detect antioxidant levels stored in your skin. It's features like those that should help the Galaxy Watch widen its appeal as a health-monitoring device.

What's all this going to cost me?

After Samsung hiked prices by $100 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 last year, it's understandable there'd be interest in whether the company is going to repeat itself in 2025. The good news is it doesn't sound like price hikes are in the works, at least so far.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to be sticking with the $1,899 starting price as its predecessor. The news may be better for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, where European prices suggested a drop from what the Galaxy Z Flip 6 costs. Whether that impacts the $1,099 starting price of the foldable flip phone — or Samsung offers a sub-$1,000 model in the form of the Z Flip FE — is a question to be settled this Wednesday at Unpacked.