Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 — these 5 rumored upgrades could be game-changing

The Summer 2025 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is right around the corner, which means new Samsung Galaxy Watches are almost certainly on the horizon (also, new Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models).

Rumors and leaks suggest a new Galaxy Watch 8 model is all but certain, while a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is possible but slightly less likely. For this story, I’m going to focus on the former.

I reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 shortly after its release last summer and was overall impressed with the adequately comfortable, minimalistic case design, slick user experience and ample offering of handy smart features and apps; but it’s the holistic and fitness-tracking tools I appreciate the most. This is why I chose it as one of the best smartwatch models in 2025.

Will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 maintain its predecessor’s easy-wearing, smooth-operating disposition, while adding to the class-leading suite of AI-powered health tools? The latest rumors have me hopeful.

With no shortage of leaks and murmurs to pick from surrounding the forthcoming device, these are the five biggest Galaxy Watch 8 rumors so far.

1. Goodbye circular case, hello square-ish one

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Samsung introduced the “cushion case” last year with the Galaxy Watch Ultra . Now, for better or worse, it seems that the Galaxy Watch 8 will also inherit this square-ish design . For Galaxy Watch diehards, this may be a tough pill to swallow. After all, a circular case has long been the design hallmark of the Galaxy Watch line.

Perhaps Samsung simply wants to better differentiate itself from the Google Pixel Watch 3 , which is also a circle. Either way, recently shared renderings by known leaker Evan Blass strongly suggest that the cushion case is here to stay, for this generation of Galaxy Watch, at least.

2. A return of the Classic model (clicky bezel)

(Image credit: SammyGuru / OnLeaks)

When the Galaxy Watch 7 debuted last year, something was missing. Unlike the Galaxy Watch 6 , Samsung didn’t offer a Galaxy Watch 7 “Classic” model with a clicky bezel. As a lover of both traditional mechanical watches and smart ones, I’m genuinely thrilled when brands incorporate old-school design elements into their modern devices. So, yeah, I’m a huge fan of the Classic’s bezel.

Fortunately, an earlier set of leaked renderings strongly suggests the return of a Classic model with the Galaxy Watch 8. Like the standard Galaxy Watch 8 renderings, the Classic edition also appears to inherit the cushion case. Plus, it looks like to has a new third case-side button near the 3:00 position, similar to the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

3. Improved battery life

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

I tested the smaller 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 model and averaged roughly 24 hours of use per charge . That’s a little bit better than the Apple Watch Series 10 , but still a far cry from the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s roughly four days of battery life (in low power mode).

Based on paperwork Samsung filed for battery certification — and first spotted by Xpertpick — both the (presumably) 40mm and 44mm Galaxy Watch 8 models will see modest battery capacity increases. We’re talking about a boost of about 5aMh. Still, that bump up, coupled with a possibly new, more efficient processor, could mean several more hours of use in between charges. Here’s hoping.

4. Better heart health monitoring

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung began rolling out the brand’s latest One UI 8 beta software for the Galaxy Watch a little over a week ago, and one of the new features I’m most excited to try is Cardiovascular Load.

While a user sleeps, the watch analyzes how much stress their daily routine is putting on their cardiovascular system. If deemed too high, the watch will warn you and presumably offer suggestions to improve your heart health.

It’s worth noting that as of right now, Cardiovascular Load is only promised for the Galaxy Watch Ultra (you also need the latest Galaxy S25 phone). Hmmm. That seems to suggest that the forthcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series devices will almost certainly offer the tool, too.

5. One-touch nutrition tracking

(Image credit: Samsung)

The other forthcoming holistic feature I’m eager to try — also announced as part of One UI 8 — is Samsung’s new Antioxidant Index screening tool.

Using the existing onboard sensors found in the Galaxy Watch Ultra — Samsung makes no promises of this feature being supported by the Watch 7despite the two having matching sensor arrays — it can detect the level of carotenoids (antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables) currently stored in your skin.

Think of it as a virtual parent or guardian, ever-present to remind you to eat healthy. Again, like Cardio Load, the new Antioxidant Index tool is all but certain to be a marquee health feature of the Galaxy Watch 8.

This is a first-of-its-kind function for a smartwatch (as far as I’m aware), and though the concept sounds a little bit like science fiction, if it works reliably, it could be a super useful way to encourage better eating habits on the daily (and one I’m sure other brands will be eager to rip off).