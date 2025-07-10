Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, Classic and Ultra pre-order deals — save up $200 right now

Samsung has a new batch of watches, after the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy 8 Classic debuted at Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event. And you can now preorder either model, along with the revamped Galaxy Watch Ultra, ahead of their full release on July 25.

The new Galaxy Watch 8 costs $50 more than its predecessor, meaning you'll be paying $349 for Samsung's base model smartwatch. The Watch 8 Classic is $100 more than the two-year old Watch 6 Classic at $499.

As for the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), which gets a new color and double the storage, it's still $649, the priciest smartwatch in Samsung's lineup.

In the current economy, those prices can be tough to swallow, but fortunately there are several Galaxy Watch preorder deals that you can take advantage of before those new watches land in stores. And some of the best preorder deals come courtesy of Samsung via its trade-in program.

For a limited time you can save up to $200 off of the Galaxy Watch 8 at Samsung when you preorder and trade in an older smartwatch. Both the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) have preorder deals at Samsung that can knock off up to $250 with a preorder and trade in.

The Galaxy Watch 8 boasts a redesigned case design from its predecessor with more of the Ultra's squircle design, plus an upgraded display, new health tools and a bigger battery. The higher prices are still a lot to ask, so we've picked the best Galaxy Watch deals. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to today's best Samsung promo codes).

Galaxy Watch preorder deals

Galaxy Watch 8 preorder: up to $200 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $200 off the Galaxy Watch 8 with preorders when you trade-in an older smartwatch. The Watch features an 1.34-inch and comes with 32GB of storage and features an Exynos W1000 processor. It also comes with a variety of new health features as well as access to Galaxy AI tools. In our Galaxy Watch 8 hands on we said found that the new holitistic and fitness features are promising..

Galaxy Watch 8 preorder: save $100 @ AT&T

New and existing customers can take $100 off the Galaxy Watch 8 in this preorder offer. You'll need to open a new line with AT&T and pay for the watch in installments over 36 months. Your discount will appear as a bill credit. Additional savings are available with trade-ins.

Galaxy Watch 8 preorder: Free with phone order @ Verizon

If you buy a Galaxy Z Flip 7 or Galaxy Z Fold 7 on one of Verizon's myPlans, you can also pick up a Galaxy Watch 8 for free, receiving your $399 in credits over 36 months. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is available for $5/month on the same offer. You'll need to add the watch to your wireless plan.

Galaxy Watch 8 preorder: up to $150 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is offering up to $150 off its Galaxy Watch 8 preorders (via trade-in). It does depend on the condition of the device you're trading in.

Galaxy Watch 8 preorder: free with new Watch plan @ T-Mobile

Right now, you can get a new Galaxy Watch 8 for free, but you need to active a new line of service on a qualifying Watch Plan. You'll receive your $399 purchase price back in the form of 24 monthly bill credits.

Galaxy Watch: What you get

Here's a look at how the latest Galaxy Watch models compare to help you decide which one you want to preorder.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Galaxy Watch 8 Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) Starting price at launch $349 (2025 launch) $499 (2025 launch) $649 Sizes 40mm, 44mm 46mm 47mm Dimensions 40mm: 42.7 x 40.4 x 8.6 mm / 44mm: 46 x 43.7 x 8.6 mm / 46.4 x 46 x 10.6 mm 47.4 x 47. 1 x 12.1 mm Weight 40mm: 30.0 g / 44m: 34.0 g 46mm: 63.5 g 60.5 g Display 40mm: 1.34" (438x438) / 44mm: 1.47" (480x480) 1.34" (438x438) 1.5" (480x480) Max screen brightness 3,000 nits 2,000 nits 3,000 nits Durability 5ATM + IP68 5ATM + IP68 10 ATM, IP68 Processor Exynos W1000 Exynos W1000 Exynos W1000 Battery capacity 40mm: 325mAh / 44mm: 435m / 445mAh 590mAh Storage 32GB 64GB 64GB

Starting at $349, the Galaxy Watch 8 costs $50 more than last year's model. However, it does come with a few improvements including a slightly bigger and bright display plus a larger battery. The Galaxy Watch 7 also featured a rounder case versus the Watch 8 which takes more inspiration from the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The new model is also thinner, though it weighs a bit more than the older model.

The 8 Classic is a big upgrade over its 6 Classic predecessor with a larger screen, storage capacity and battery. It also has a design more in line with the Ultra, with the square circle case design and a rotating bezel. It's also made of stainless steel versus the aluminum case of the Watch 8.

The updated Galaxy Watch Ultra is a slight refresh with a larger 64GB storage capacity and a new navy colorway.

Remember, these Galaxy Watch preorder deals are only available for a limited time.