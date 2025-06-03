Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 is reportedly in the works — but we could be waiting a while

A new report has revealed that Samsung is working on the sequel to one of the best smart rings on the market, the Galaxy Ring 2.

This news comes from Galaxy Club, who claims that Samsung has started work on its next generation of smart rings. This is great news as we loved the original Galaxy Ring that launched in 2024 and have been looking forward to a successor device. However, there is some bad news about when we could be getting it.

Galaxy Club’s report makes it clear that the development process is still in the very early stages. As such, a release this year is highly unlikely, which makes sense as there was no mention made at the 2025 Galaxy Unpacked back in January.

Considering it usually takes several months to move through the design process, we may hear more about the Galaxy Ring 2 at a Galaxy Unpacked event next year. These normally take place in early spring and late summer each year.

What hardware can we expect from the new ring?

(Image credit: Future)

We’ve been hearing a lot of rumors about the Galaxy Ring 2, including that it could feature a solid-state battery that could drastically increase the battery life. For reference, the Galaxy Ring is stated to offer around 7 days on full charge, but we found you’ll likely get about 5 days off a full charge from regular use.

If the new battery rumor is accurate, and does improve the battery life as much as hoped, then the next generation of Galaxy Rings could outlast even the class-leading Oura Ring 4, which is claimed to last for up to 8 days (although we found it needed charging after 6).

The Galaxy Ring 2 may also use an onboard body temperature sensor, based on a recent patent filed by Samsung. This could differentiate between your skin temperature and the temperature of external objects, using a motion sensor to judge what you're trying to measure.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are also indications that Samsung could help to make the Galaxy Ring 2 more inclusive by including sizes 14 and 15 to the range. The size 14 Galaxy Ring 2 will apparently boast a 23mm interior diameter, and the size 15 ring would have a 23.8mm interior diameter.

For the time being, we have to take any hardware rumors with a grain of salt, but the future is certainly looking bright for Samsung’s next wearable. However, let us know what you think and if there are any major changes that you want to see in the Galaxy Ring 2?