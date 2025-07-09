Samsung Galaxy Unpacked unveils Android 16’s big changes for Google Gemini — here’s what’s coming for the Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7, Samsung Watch 8 and more

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked has provided our first glimpse into the future of Samsung foldables. However, Google has used the event to unveil some of the new Gemini AI capabilities coming to the Android ecosystem as part of Android 16.

It has been confirmed that the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Watch 8 series will be the first devices to launch with Android 16 and Wear OS 6 out of the box. That means that you’ll have access to all the changes as soon as you get the devices, which is great news.

So, with that in mind, the big question is what new features are coming for Samsung, and eventually other Android devices?

Samsung’s Foldables are getting some big upgrades

When it comes to the next generation of Samsung foldables, the first big change is that users will be able to access Google Gemini from the external displays.

This means that users will no longer have to open their phones to solve any queries they have. However, this isn’t the only change, as Android has announced that Gemini Live will be able to work in conjunction with the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s Flex Screen feature and camera sharing.

Users will be able to half-unfold their phone to stand the device up, then use the Z Flip 7's 50MP main camera in conjunction with the external display and Gemini Live. With this combination, you can quickly get advice on your outfit, travel tips based on your location and more.

Circle to Search gets AI Mode and gaming help features

Circle to Search is one of the best features recently introduced to Android phones. Android 16 will massively improve the feature with a few new upgrades. One of these upgrades is the integration of AI Mode right into Circle to Search, which should help with exploring complex search topics, while also offering follow-up questions with a "dive deeper" button.

On top of that, Google is also making it possible to access AI Mode through Google Lens via the Google app on both Android and iOS. Users in the US and India can both try this new feature from today.

Another addition is that users will now be able to access Circle to Search when playing games on their foldable phones. If you find yourself stuck on a certain boss or want more information on a character, then you can activate Circle to Search, trace around the object you want to know more about and then receive tips and information without ever having to leave your game.

Speaking of AI overviews, Google has announced that, thanks to advancements in the latest Gemini models, it has been able to upgrade its overviews to be easier to read. This will include being able to better break down information while incorporating more visuals directly into the responses, allowing it to offer more context when you need it.

Wear OS watches are finally getting Google Gemini

Finally, Google has announced that, from today, Google Gemini will start to roll out to Wear OS watches, including those from Samsung, Pixel, One Plus, Oppo and Xiaomi. This will be the same model that is available on Android phones, and can be accessed either by saying “Hey Google” or by pressing and holding the side button.

According to a recent blog post, this addition will allow users to speak naturally to their smartwatches, which will then deliver fast and concise responses. The AI will also be able to work across apps, meaning you can ask it to summarize emails for you, add items to your calendar and more.

There’s a lot more that the AI can do, and you can test it out soon as Gemini will be rolling out to devices running Wear OS 4 and later in the coming weeks. If you upgrade your watch to Wear OS 6, then you’ll also get support for your watch brand's own apps, making it even easier to use them on the fly.

