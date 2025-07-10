Samsung's TM Roh says tri-fold phone could launch 'at the end of this year'

We've heard rumors that Samsung is working on a tri-fold smartphone, potentially to be called the Galaxy G Fold. Rumors circulated ahead of Galaxy Unpacked that the phone would be teased at the event.

As it turns out, Samsung kept its focus on the devices scheduled to arrive soon — the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Watch 8.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 HANDS ON: Biggest Upgrades! - YouTube Watch On

However, it wasn't a completely news-free day for the tri-fold phone, as Samsung's mobile chief was quoted by The Korea Times talking about the phone, its name and a potential release window.

"We are working hard on a tri-fold smartphone with the goal of launching it at the end of this year,” Roh said. "We are now focusing on perfecting the product and its usability, but we have not decided its name. As the product nears completion, we are planning to make a final decision soon."

The rumors claiming the device would be called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold may have been overblown if Samsung hasn't finalized a name yet. Or, the company could be on track to call it that, and Roh isn't ready to spill the beans yet.

Tri-fold rumors

Another rumor, which might be the scariest of all, suggests that Samsung plans to launch the phone for around $2,900. Another rumor says it could sell for between $3,000 and $3,500.

Crazy as that seems, with the new Z Fold 7 launching for $1,999, a price around $3,000 for the larger phone with an extra hinge doesn't sound as shocking.

We've heard that the tri-fold will feature a 10-inch OLED screen, which is closer in size to one of the best tablets than even traditional folding smartphones. The Z Fold 7 has an 8-inch main display.