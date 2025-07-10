Samsung's TM Roh says tri-fold phone could launch 'at the end of this year'
Samsung is hard at work on its tri-fold phone
We've heard rumors that Samsung is working on a tri-fold smartphone, potentially to be called the Galaxy G Fold. Rumors circulated ahead of Galaxy Unpacked that the phone would be teased at the event.
As it turns out, Samsung kept its focus on the devices scheduled to arrive soon — the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Watch 8.
However, it wasn't a completely news-free day for the tri-fold phone, as Samsung's mobile chief was quoted by The Korea Times talking about the phone, its name and a potential release window.
"We are working hard on a tri-fold smartphone with the goal of launching it at the end of this year,” Roh said. "We are now focusing on perfecting the product and its usability, but we have not decided its name. As the product nears completion, we are planning to make a final decision soon."
The rumors claiming the device would be called the Samsung Galaxy G Fold may have been overblown if Samsung hasn't finalized a name yet. Or, the company could be on track to call it that, and Roh isn't ready to spill the beans yet.
Tri-fold rumors
Another rumor, which might be the scariest of all, suggests that Samsung plans to launch the phone for around $2,900. Another rumor says it could sell for between $3,000 and $3,500.
Crazy as that seems, with the new Z Fold 7 launching for $1,999, a price around $3,000 for the larger phone with an extra hinge doesn't sound as shocking.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
We've heard that the tri-fold will feature a 10-inch OLED screen, which is closer in size to one of the best tablets than even traditional folding smartphones. The Z Fold 7 has an 8-inch main display.
More from Tom's Guide
Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.