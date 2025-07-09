Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE announced — and it's not as 'affordable' as we hoped
$899 seems like a lot
Ever since Samsung released its very first foldable, and we discovered how expensive it was, we've been clamoring to get a cheaper option out of the company. It was hoped that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE would fill that void, but it turns out that it may not be quite the affordable option everyone wanted.
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE was just announced at Galaxy Unpacked, alongside the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7. While we're happy that Samsung is offering a cheaper entry into the Z flip series, we're less enthusiastic about the phone's $899 price tag.
Here's what you need to know about the phone.
Samsung Galaxy Flip 7 FE: What you need to know
The main thing to remember about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is that this is not a flagship device. FE may stand for Fan Edition, but they're usually slightly cheaper and offer less impressive specs than their flagship counterparts.
One of the key ways it differs from the Z Flip 7 is the overall design. While the flagship model has been revamped with features like a larger 4.1-inch exterior display, slim bezels and a new wider profile, the Z Flip 7 FE looks more like older Galaxy flippables — like the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Unsurprisingly that means we have the same 6.7-inches of interior screen space as last year's flip and the same cover display with the folder-esque cutout around the cameras. If you were hoping for the Z Flip 7's shiny new Infinity Flex Window to be on this phone you're going to be disappointed.
In the camera department we're looking at a 50MP main camera lens, and Samsung is emphasizing the fact that you can use this lens to take selfies in "Flex View Mode." Which basically means the phone is positioned in such a way that you're using the main cameras and cover display to capture your dashing good looks.
The Z Flip FE will be available in a choice of white or black, and will go on sale for $899. Alternatively U.K. buyers will be able to pick up a 128GB model for £849 and a 256GB model for £899.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: What we think
We're not surprised that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is slightly more stripped down than the flagship Galaxy Z Flip 7. That was always going to be the case, we're all too happy to sacrifice some of the most cutting-edge technology in order to get the lower price tag.
Unfortunately the price tag isn't that much lower — just $200 less than the price of a Galaxy Z Flip 7. Admittedly it's $100 cheaper than the Motorola Razr Plus 2025, but it's also $200 more than the entry-level Razr 2025 model. Considering how expensive foldables are, we had hoped the Z Flip 7 FE would be closer to the Razr 2025 than its Plus-priced companion.
At the very least $799 would have made it equal in price to the Galaxy S25 — which would have made it a much more palatable.
