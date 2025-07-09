Meet the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 — the first Android smartwatch with Gemini AI built in

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch is the world's first smartwatch with Gemini AI built in, with no need for a paired phone to take advantage of it. All you need is a Wi-Fi or LTE connection.

The new watch comes in two styles: a standard edition and a "Classic” edition, which means, yes, everyone’s favorite smartwatch clicky bezel is back.

The Galaxy Watch 8 also represents a full-on embrace of the cushion case design, first introduced on the Galaxy Watch Ultra a year ago. Speaking of that model, there is no new Galaxy Watch Ultra update for 2025, but there is a new color option. More on that below.

The Watch 8 series ships with a plethora of new fitness and wellness tools built in, including a personalized digital running coach, Bedtime Reminders to help you optimize sleep, and improved heart health monitoring.

Now for the bad news: Samsung is raising the starting price for the Galaxy Watch 8 to $349, an increase of $50 over the Galaxy Watch 7. That makes it the same starting cost as the Google Pixel Watch 3, but still $50 less than the Apple Watch Series 10.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Price and availability

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 starts at $349 for the 40mm Bluetooth version and $379 for the larger 44mm Bluetooth edition. Meanwhile, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 8 with LTE is $399, while the 44mm LTE model is $429.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic comes in a single 46mm size, and you’ll pay $499 for the Bluetooth version or $549 for the LTE edition.

All versions of the Galaxy Watch 8 will be available for preorder starting today (July 9), with units expected to ship out before July 25. Those who preorder the Galaxy Watch 8 are eligible for $50 in savings.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Titanium Blue: Price and availability

In addition to the new Galaxy Watch 8 models, Samsung also announced a new “Titanium Blue” edition of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra with double the storage of the standard model (64GB instead of 32GB) for the same price: $649. It's also available for preorder today and expected to ship before July 25.

It also sounds like Samsung will be doubling the storage for all Galaxy Watch Ultra versions (Silver, Grey and White) going forward — again, at no added cost.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Design

The standard version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 comes in your choice of Silver or Graphite, regardless of which size you choose, 40mm or 44mm. The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is only available in 46mm in either stealthy Black or flashy White.

Physical design changes

Samsung is kissing the circular watch face goodbye. Love it or hate it, the “cushion" case introduced with the original Galaxy Watch Ultra has now been fully absorbed into the main Galaxy Watch line. The purpose of this, according to Samsung, is to give the Galaxy line a “unique identity.”

The Galaxy Watch 8 is the thinnest Galaxy Watch ever at 8.6mm thick; that’s an 11% slimmer profile than the Galaxy Watch 7. However, my colleague Kate Kozuch reports that the new cushion case IRL gives the appearance of wasted space on the non-Classics versions.

In addition to a case redesign, Samsung reengineered the internal aluminum frame for better durability. While the standard Galaxy Watch 8 is made of aluminum, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic features a more durable stainless steel case material. That said, all versions of the Galaxy Watch 8 boast scratch and shatter-resistant sapphire screens.

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has three physical buttons on the case, compared to two on the standard model. The “Quick Button” at the 3:00 position on the Classic can be customized to open a supported app of your choosing, similar to Apple's Action Button.

Improved screen brightness

All Galaxy Watch 8 models offer a maximum screen brightness of 3,000 nits, up from 2,000 nits on the Galaxy Watch 7 and the same brightness as the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2. This will mean easy visibility even in the brightest of conditions.

This spec increase also gives the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup a notable advantage over its nearest competitor, the Google Pixel Watch 3, which maxes out at 2,000 nits.

New proprietary system for connecting straps

The days of Samsung Galaxy Watches working with standard watch straps are sadly over. The new “Dynamic Lug System” promises better comfort and a more streamlined look/smaller gap, but to me, it seems more like an Apple-esque cash grab than anything else.

The new strap apparently results in 11% more accurate heart rate tracking, though.

Samsung is also working with third-party strap makers, and additional options to those launched by Samsung with the Galaxy Watch 8 will be available shortly after the device’s release.

The latest One UI 8 software should make the Galaxy Watch 8 a more helpful digital companion and capable multitasker.

Multi-Info Tiles allow users to access their six favorite apps from the homescreen, a function I eagerly welcome. You'll also be able to view pertinent app information at a glance, like upcoming events or flight delays, via the new "Now Bar," located at the bottom of the homescreen.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Gemini AI features

Samsung says the Galaxy Watch 8 is the first smartwatch with a Gemini AI voice assistant built in, but how useful is it?

The feature requires an internet connection, either Wi-Fi or LTE, but not through a paired smartphone. Gemini should be able to handle basic inquiries like, “What was my most recent running pace?” or "When's my next haircut?" as well as simple tasks like setting a timer, starting a playlist or dictating a message.

The AI voice assistant should even be able to execute multi-step tasks, like turning on fitness tracking and a specific pump-up playlist at the same time, Samsung says.

Of course, reliability and latency will play a huge factor in Gemini's success on board the Galaxy Watch. However, if the Gemini assistant works as intended, it could make Samsung the smartwatch brand to beat when it comes to AI.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: New health features

The Galaxy Watch 8 sports the same holistic sensor array as its predecessor but introduces a bunch of new wellness and fitness features, some of which are inherited by the Galaxy Watch 7, while others are not (as noted below).

Bedtime reminders

Bedtime Reminders are based on two user factors: Cicadian rhythm and “Sleep Pressure,” your growing need for sleep throughout the day. Users will receive a Bedtime Reminder — which isn’t a specific time but a window — roughly two hours ahead of time.

The Galaxy Watch 7, 8 and Ultra all support this feature.

Running Coach

Designed to help you train for an upcoming running event, this free feature asks users to participate in a 12-minute trial run to analyze their ability on a scale from 1 to 10, with 10 being “marathon-ready.”

Depending on your goals and skill level, you’ll be presented with a custom four to six-week training program. Users get guidance, motivational messages, insights and real-time feedback.

Like Bedtime Reminders, Running Coach is supported on the Galaxy Watch 8, as well as the Watch 7 and Ultra via a firmware update.

Vascular Load monitoring

This new holistic feature keeps tabs on how much stress your cardio system is taking on. The watch measures this while you sleep over a three-night period. If your Carido Load is determined to be too high, you’ll receive a notification with suggestions for ways to bring it down.

This feature will only be available on the Galaxy Watch 8 and Ultra series, not the Galaxy Watch 7 or earlier.

Antioxidant Index Testing

This new holistic feature uses the existing photosynthetic light sensor to measure a user’s antioxidant levels through the skin. If those levels are low, users will receive recommendations on how to improve and start healthier habits.

Similar to Cardio Load, this feature is also for the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 8 series.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Battery life

The Galaxy Watch 8 sports a larger capacity battery than the Galaxy Watch 7; however, Samsung is keeping battery life expectations for the devices the same as the previous generation— 30 hours when the always-on display is active and 40 hours when it’s not.

The Galaxy Watch 8 in 40mm now sports a 325mAh battery compared to a 300mAh battery on the Watch 7 in 40mm. The larger Galaxy Watch 8 has a 435mAh battery versus a 430mAh battery on the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has a 445mAh battery, the biggest of the bunch; however, battery life is rated the same as the other models.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: Outlook

I’m not excited to see Samsung hiking the starting price of the Galaxy Watch 8 series by $50, making it a match with the Google Pixel Watch 3. However, if Google ends up similarly hiking its starting price later this year for the rumored Pixel Watch 4, Samsung will go back to being the more budget-friendly, full-featured, Android-compatible smartwatch brand.

I’m not sold on the cushion case. On the standard Galaxy Watch 8, it gives the illusion of wasted case space around the corners. Visually, I think the case design works a lot better with the bezel-sporting Classic model.

The new holistic and fitness features sound promising, specifically, Bedtime Reminders, Running Coach, and Cardio Load, if, of course, they work as advertised. I'm less impressed by what I've seen from the Antioxidant Index screening feature after my colleague Kate Kozuch tested it in a demo. The watch's advice? Eat a carrot.

Of the rumored Galaxy Watch 8 upgrades I was most excited for, the only one that didn't largely come to fruition is improved battery life. That said, last year's Pixel Watch 3 wasn't advertised as having vastly better battery than the Pixel Watch 2, but in testing, the larger model ended up humming along for a full 48 hours (double Google's estimates). Here's hoping the same is the case for the Galaxy Watch 8.

Stay tuned for my full review.