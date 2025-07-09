Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 pre-order deals — save up to $1,100 right now
The best deals so far
Galaxy Z Fold 7 preorders are here! Samsung's new foldable was just unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event. The new Galaxy Z Fold 7 costs $100 more than its predecessor, which means you'll be paying $1,999 for Samsung's latest foldable.
That's a tough pill to swallow in any economy, but fortunately there are plenty of Galaxy Z Fold 7 preorder deals you can take advantage ahead of its July 25 release. In fact, one of the best deals comes courtesy of Samsung itself.
For a limited time, you can get up to $1,150 off the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at Samsung when you preorder and trade in an older device. That's the biggest discount I've seen so far. Even better, you'll get a free storage upgrade.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is 26% thinner than its predecessor. It's even lighter than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. We also like that the phone's main and cover displays are larger and we're happy to see the phone has a new 200MP main shooter. $1,999 is still a lot to ask for a phone, so below I've picked out all the best Galaxy Z Fold 7 deals. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to today's best Samsung promo codes).
Quick Links
- Samsung: up to $1,150 off w/ trade-in + free storage upgrade
- AT&T: up to $1,100 off w/ trade-in + free storage upgrade
- T-Mobile: up to $1,100 off + free storage upgrade
- Xfinity Mobile: up to $1,100 off w/ trade-in + free storage upgrade
- Amazon: $300 gift card + free storage upgrade
Galaxy Z Fold 7 preorder deals
Galaxy Z Fold 7 preorder: up to $1,150 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Free storage upgrade! Samsung is knocking up to $1,150 off Galaxy Z Fold 7 preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder. The phone features an 8-inch AMOLED (2184 x 1968) 120Hz main display, 6.5-inch AMOLED (2520 x 1080) 120Hz cover display, Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. On the rear you get a 200MP f/1.7 main wide-angle lens, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens. Selfie cams include a 10MP f/2.2 main display and cover camera. In our Galaxy Z Fold 7 hands-on, we called it the first foldable we'd want to carry and use all day.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 preorder: up to $1,100 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T
New and existing customers can take up to $1,100 off the Galaxy Z Fold 7 when you trade in any phone in any condition. Additionally, you'll get Galaxy Watch 8 and Tab A9+ 5G for just 99 cents per month each.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 preorder: up to $1,100 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile
Xfinity Mobile is offering up to $1,100 off its Galaxy Z Fold 7 preorders (via trade-in). Customers who don't have a phone to trade can still get $500 off.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: for $1,999 @ Amazon
Amazon is offering a free $300 Amazon gift card when you preorder your Galaxy Z Fold 7. Plus, you'll also get a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 preorder: up to $1,100 off @ T-Mobile
New and existing T-Mobile customers can take up to $1,100 off Galaxy Z Fold 7 preorders. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade to 512GB. To get this deal, you'll need to add a line on T-Mobile's Go5G Plus, Experience More, or Experience Beyond plans. Other discounts are also available for other plans.
Galaxy Z Fold 7 — what do you get?
|Header Cell - Column 0
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
Price
From $1,999/£1,799
Main display
8 inches AMOLED (2184 x 1968, 1-120Hz)
Cover display
6.5 inches AMOLED (2520 x 1080, 1-120Hz)
Chipset
Snapdragon 8 Elite
RAM
12GB (16GB for 1TB)
Storage
256GB/512GB/1TB
Rear cameras
200MP wide (f/1.7), 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.2), 10MP telephoto (f/2.4, 3x optical, 30x space zoom)
Cover camera
10MP (f/2.2)
Main display camera
10MP (f/2.2)
Charging
25W
Battery
4,400 mAh
Dimensions
158. 4 x 72.8 x 8.9 mm (folded), 143.2 x 158.4 x 4.2 mm (unfolded)
Weight
215 grams (7.5 ounces)
IP Rating
IP48
Colors
Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet-black, Mint
Starting at $1,999, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is $100 pricier than its predecessor. However, there are a lot of welcome improvements. For instance, its thinner than the Z Fold 6 and it also sports bigger displays in the form of an 8-inch main display and 6.5-inch inner display. There's also a better 200MP main camera.
Despite its thinner design, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is made to be tougher than its predecessor. It features a new Armor FlexHinge with a "water droplet design" and "multi-rail structure" for increased durability. It also uses a grade 4 titanium lattice and 50% thicker ultra thin glass for the main display.
Powering this beast is a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is the same silicon Samsung uses in its Galaxy S25 phones. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers all of the same Galaxy AI features as the Galaxy S25 series.
Remember, these Galaxy Z Fold 7 preorder deals are only available for a limited time. Likewise, the free storage upgrade offer will end when the phone officially releases later this month.
