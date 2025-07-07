Massive Samsung leak just revealed all the key specs for Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE right before Unpacked
The details allegedly come straight from Samsung
Samsung is all but certain to announce its next set of foldable phones at the Galaxy Unpacked July 2022 event in less than two days. But even with the July 9 launch event looming, leaks about the new devices aren't stopping.
In fact, a new rumor appears to reveal a number of core specs for the trio of Samsung foldables expected to arrive later this week — the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and a lower-cost flip phone reportedly called the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.
Here are some specs, plus others we've seen rumored previously.
|Header Cell - Column 0
Galaxy Z Fold 7
Galaxy Z Flip 7
Galaxy Flip 7 FE
Screen size
Cover: 6.5 inchesUnfolded: 8-inches
Cover: 4.1-inchesUnfolded: 6.9-inches
Cover: 4.1-inchesUnfolded: 6.9-inches
Refrresh rate/Brightness
120Hz, 2,600-nit peak
N/A
N/A
Chipset
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite or Exynos 2500
Exynos 2400e or unnamed Qualcomm or MediaTek
RAM
16GB
12GB
8GB
Storage
256GB, 512GB
256GB, 512GB
128GB, 256GB
Rear cameras
200 MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
50 MP main, 12MP ultrawide
50 MP main, 12MP ultrawide
Front cameras
10MP, 4MP
12MP
12MP
Battery
4,400 mAh
4,300 mAh
4,000 mAh
Colors
Blue shadow, Jet black, Silver shadow
Blue shadow, Jet black, silver shadow
Black, white
The leak comes from WinFuture's Roland Quandt and appears to reveal storage, displays, batteries and other specs for the three phones. Quandt claims all the information comes from "official Samsung promo materials."
All of this in the last couple of posts is from official Samsung promo materials— @rquandt.bsky.social (@rquandt.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-07-07T20:22:16.109Z
Galaxy Z Fold 7
Quandt's leaks don't provide pricing or full dimensions, but we expect the Galaxy Fold 7 to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor. The leak does quote a couple of marketing quotes saying the phone will be 8.9mm thin folded and "4.2mm when unfolded" while weighing 216 grams (7.6 oz).
The current version, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, is 5.6mm thin when it's unfolded. It weighs 239 grams. So that's quite a substantial change for the new model.
For furterher comparison, those measurements are the same as the Oppo Find N5, and 0.1mm thicker than the Honor Magic V5. The rumored 216 gram weight would make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 one of the lighter foldables available. The N5, for example, comes in at 229 grams.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Beyond weight, the Z Fold 7 will supposed;ly feature bigger displays — namely, a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch main panel. It's supposed to deliver a similar 4,400 mAh battery as the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Other marketing quotes say the new Samsung foldable will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It should come with 256GB or 512GB storage options.
Only one camera is listed with a resolution of 200MP — presumably this is the main camera, which is rumored to be getting the same sensor Samsung uses for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Finally, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 should come in blue, black or silver, according to Quandt.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip FE
Like the Z Fold 7, the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 7 is in line to increase in size with a larger 4.1-inch cover display and 6.9-inch interior screen. (Previous rumors had claimed respective sizes of 4 inches and 6.85 inches for those two screens.) The cover display looks to wrap around the exterior camera lenses much like the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025.
Despite also getting thinner, the Flip 7 is supposed to feature a bigger 4,300 mAh battery and the same colors and storage options as the Fold 7.
The scaled-back Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE isn't likely to match the Flip 7's specs. It reportedly features 128GB and 256GB storage, plus a smaller 4,000 mAh battery. Surprisingly, it appears to have the same size cover and unfolded displays, which contradicts earlier reports that that it would be more similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6.
We'll know for sure how real this is on Wednesday (July 9) when Samsung officially debuts its foldables and wearables. Quandt also teased some marketing images for the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. He doesn't mention the Project Moohan headset or the rumored triple-fold Galaxy G Fold device, though both might make appearances at the event.
More from Tom's Guide
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.