Massive Samsung leak just revealed all the key specs for Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE right before Unpacked

Samsung is all but certain to announce its next set of foldable phones at the Galaxy Unpacked July 2022 event in less than two days. But even with the July 9 launch event looming, leaks about the new devices aren't stopping.

In fact, a new rumor appears to reveal a number of core specs for the trio of Samsung foldables expected to arrive later this week — the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 and a lower-cost flip phone reportedly called the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

Here are some specs, plus others we've seen rumored previously.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 and Flip 7 FE: Rumored Specs Header Cell - Column 0 Galaxy Z Fold 7 Galaxy Z Flip 7 Galaxy Flip 7 FE Screen size Cover: 6.5 inchesUnfolded: 8-inches Cover: 4.1-inchesUnfolded: 6.9-inches Cover: 4.1-inchesUnfolded: 6.9-inches Refrresh rate/Brightness 120Hz, 2,600-nit peak N/A N/A Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite or Exynos 2500 Exynos 2400e or unnamed Qualcomm or MediaTek RAM 16GB 12GB 8GB Storage 256GB, 512GB 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB Rear cameras 200 MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom) 50 MP main, 12MP ultrawide 50 MP main, 12MP ultrawide Front cameras 10MP, 4MP 12MP 12MP Battery 4,400 mAh 4,300 mAh 4,000 mAh Colors Blue shadow, Jet black, Silver shadow Blue shadow, Jet black, silver shadow Black, white

The leak comes from WinFuture's Roland Quandt and appears to reveal storage, displays, batteries and other specs for the three phones. Quandt claims all the information comes from "official Samsung promo materials."

All of this in the last couple of posts is from official Samsung promo materials — @rquandt.bsky.social (@rquandt.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-07-07T20:22:16.109Z

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy Unpacked Last-Minute Rumors: Z Fold 7 Ultra, Watch 8, XR Headset! - YouTube Watch On

Quandt's leaks don't provide pricing or full dimensions, but we expect the Galaxy Fold 7 to be thinner and lighter than its predecessor. The leak does quote a couple of marketing quotes saying the phone will be 8.9mm thin folded and "4.2mm when unfolded" while weighing 216 grams (7.6 oz).

The current version, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, is 5.6mm thin when it's unfolded. It weighs 239 grams. So that's quite a substantial change for the new model.

For furterher comparison, those measurements are the same as the Oppo Find N5, and 0.1mm thicker than the Honor Magic V5. The rumored 216 gram weight would make the Galaxy Z Fold 7 one of the lighter foldables available. The N5, for example, comes in at 229 grams.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyond weight, the Z Fold 7 will supposed;ly feature bigger displays — namely, a 6.5-inch cover screen and an 8-inch main panel. It's supposed to deliver a similar 4,400 mAh battery as the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

(Image credit: Android Headlines / OnLeaks)

Other marketing quotes say the new Samsung foldable will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It should come with 256GB or 512GB storage options.

Only one camera is listed with a resolution of 200MP — presumably this is the main camera, which is rumored to be getting the same sensor Samsung uses for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Finally, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 should come in blue, black or silver, according to Quandt.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Flip FE

Like the Z Fold 7, the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 7 is in line to increase in size with a larger 4.1-inch cover display and 6.9-inch interior screen. (Previous rumors had claimed respective sizes of 4 inches and 6.85 inches for those two screens.) The cover display looks to wrap around the exterior camera lenses much like the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025.

Despite also getting thinner, the Flip 7 is supposed to feature a bigger 4,300 mAh battery and the same colors and storage options as the Fold 7.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

The scaled-back Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE isn't likely to match the Flip 7's specs. It reportedly features 128GB and 256GB storage, plus a smaller 4,000 mAh battery. Surprisingly, it appears to have the same size cover and unfolded displays, which contradicts earlier reports that that it would be more similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

We'll know for sure how real this is on Wednesday (July 9) when Samsung officially debuts its foldables and wearables. Quandt also teased some marketing images for the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. He doesn't mention the Project Moohan headset or the rumored triple-fold Galaxy G Fold device, though both might make appearances at the event.