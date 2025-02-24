Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 S Pen could be better to write with — but also larger
The best Z Fold accessory could get both an upgrade and a downgrade
A major Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 accessory may have just been confirmed, as leaker PandaFlashPro reports that a new S Pen stylus will accompany the big Samsung foldable when it launches later this year.
This revised S Pen will apparently feature a new tip design for a "better writing experience," and a thicker form factor than the current S Pen Fold Edition — the foldable-specific version of Samsung's stylus with a sprung tip to make sure you don't press too hard on the delicate inner display.
The new tip sounds like an unquestionably good change if it is real, but a thicker stylus could prove awkward. It could make carrying both the foldable and the stylus around a little more tricky, depending on how Samsung decides to implement this alleged redesign.
But equally, it may not be a big problem for existing foldable users. To date, no Galaxy Z Fold models have had built-in S Pens, instead relying on special cases with slots for the S Pen. Anyone already using an S Pen with their Galaxy Z Fold should be used to carrying around a bulkier-than-average phone loadout.
Better a bigger stylus than no stylus at all
Even if we are going to see the S Pen get larger, it's better to hear that than the previous rumors of Samsung ditching the S Pen entirely for its foldables.
This is apparently a possibility for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 since the Galaxy Z Fold SE, the special edition foldable that the Z Fold 7 will apparently be based on, doesn't have any stylus support.
Perhaps Samsung has elected to redesign the display of the new phone to add the digitizer back in, or the Z Fold 7 is not as direct a relative to the Z Fold SE as we have been told. Either way, we're hoping the S Pen isn't a goner, as the large inner screen of a foldable is an ideal canvas for some on-the-go doodling or note-taking.
One other consideration is that the recently launched Galaxy S25 Ultra saw a downgrade to its S Pen stylus, which no longer offers Bluetooth features. The S Pen Fold Edition never offered Bluetooth — it's purely a passive stylus — but fingers crossed we don't see Samsung try to pare away features here, too.
PandaFlashPro also claims that production for the S Pen will start in June, which lines up with the Galaxy Z Fold 7's expected launch in July or August.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 should arrive with a smaller foldable, with this year being the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Rumored upgrades like a new and more powerful chipset, a slimmer design and upgraded cameras could help both of these phones reach higher spots on our best foldable phones guide, depending on what competitors get up to with their foldables this year.
Richard is based in London, covering news, reviews and how-tos for phones, tablets, gaming, and whatever else people need advice on. Following on from his MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield, he's also written for WIRED U.K., The Register and Creative Bloq. When not at work, he's likely thinking about how to brew the perfect cup of specialty coffee.
