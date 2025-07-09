Best Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder deals — how to get Samsung's new foldable for free
The best preorder deals at Verizon, Samsung and more
The first Galaxy Z Flip 7 pre-order deals are now live. Unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 keynote, the new phone costs $1,099 and ships July 25. Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for $899. Pre-order deals are live with the cheaper FE model releasing on July 15.
If you're looking to maximize your dollar, the best Galaxy Z Flip 7 pre-order deal comes from Samsung. You can get $770 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at Samsung. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade to 512GB.
Likewise, Samsung is taking up to $560 off the Galaxy Z Flip FE and offering a free storage upgrade to 256GB.
We're still in the process of testing Samsung's new phones, but in our initial Galaxy Z Flip 7 review, we called it flip phone perfection. We especially like its robust camera features, helpful multimodal AI functionality, and support for Samsung DeX, which lets you use your phone as a desktop.
If you're eager to get Samsung's new foldables, there are many Galaxy Z Flip 7 pre-order deals you can get right now. Verizon, Samsung, and AT&T are just a few of the retailers offering early deals. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes).
Quick Links (Flip 7)
- Samsung: up to $770 off w/ trade-in + free storage upgrade
- Best Buy: up to $720 off + free storage upgrade
- AT&T: free w/ trade-in
- T-Mobile: free w/ + free storage upgrade
- Verizon: $1,100 off w/ new line or BOGO
- Xfinity Mobile: up to $1,100 off w/ trade-in + free storage upgrade
- Amazon: $200 gift card + free storage upgrade
Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder deals
Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder: up to $770 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung is knocking up to $770 off Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder.
The phone features a 6.9-inch AMOLED (2520 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 4.1-inch AMOLED (948 x 1048) outer display w/ 120Hz refresh, Exynos 2500 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get 50MP f/1.8 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam. In our Galaxy Z Flip 7 hands-on, we called it flip phone perfection thanks to the phone's biggest upgrade in years.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder: up to $1,100 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon
Verizon is offering aggressive Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorders. Trade-in an old phone and you'll get up to $1,100 off Samsung's new foldable. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T
New and existing customers can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 when they trade-in any Galaxy S, Note, or Z series phone in any condition. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorders: for $1,099 @ Amazon
Free $200 Amazon gift card! Amazon is offering a free $200 Amazon gift card when you preorder your Galaxy Z Flip 7. Plus, you'll also get a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB.
Galaxy Z Flip 7: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile
Preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at Xfinity Mobile and you'll save $1,100 after trade-in. If you don't have a phone to trade-in, you can still get up to $500 off Samsung's new phone.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorders: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering various Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder deals. You can get the phone for free when you add a line on T-Mobile's Go5G Plus or Experience More plans. Or get it for free with Experience More and Experience Beyond plans.
Quick Links (Flip 7 FE)
- Samsung: up to $770 off w/ trade-in + free storage upgrade
- Best Buy: up to $610 off + free storage upgrade
- Xfinity Mobile: up to $960 off w/ trade-in + free storage upgrade
- Amazon: $100 gift card + free storage upgrade
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE preorder deals
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE preorder: up to $560 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung
Samsung is knocking up to $560 off Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder. This Fan Edition phone is a less expensive version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE preorders: up to $550 off + storage upgrade @ Best Buy
Best Buy is offering one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE preorder deals right now. Preorder your phone at Best Buy and you'll get up to $550 off with trade-in and a free storage upgrade.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.