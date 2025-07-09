Best Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder deals — how to get Samsung's new foldable for free

The first Galaxy Z Flip 7 pre-order deals are now live. Unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 keynote, the new phone costs $1,099 and ships July 25. Samsung also unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE for $899. Pre-order deals are live with the cheaper FE model releasing on July 15.

If you're looking to maximize your dollar, the best Galaxy Z Flip 7 pre-order deal comes from Samsung. You can get $770 off the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at Samsung. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade to 512GB.

Likewise, Samsung is taking up to $560 off the Galaxy Z Flip FE and offering a free storage upgrade to 256GB.

We're still in the process of testing Samsung's new phones, but in our initial Galaxy Z Flip 7 review, we called it flip phone perfection. We especially like its robust camera features, helpful multimodal AI functionality, and support for Samsung DeX, which lets you use your phone as a desktop.

If you're eager to get Samsung's new foldables, there are many Galaxy Z Flip 7 pre-order deals you can get right now. Verizon, Samsung, and AT&T are just a few of the retailers offering early deals. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Samsung promo codes).

Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder deals

Free storage upgrade! Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder: up to $770 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $770 off Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder. The phone features a 6.9-inch AMOLED (2520 x 1080) inner display w/ 120Hz refresh, 4.1-inch AMOLED (948 x 1048) outer display w/ 120Hz refresh, Exynos 2500 CPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. You also get 50MP f/1.8 main and 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide rear cameras and a 10MP f2.2 selfie cam. In our Galaxy Z Flip 7 hands-on, we called it flip phone perfection thanks to the phone's biggest upgrade in years.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder: up to $1,100 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Verizon is offering aggressive Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorders. Trade-in an old phone and you'll get up to $1,100 off Samsung's new foldable. Plus, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder: free w/ trade-in @ AT&T

New and existing customers can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 when they trade-in any Galaxy S, Note, or Z series phone in any condition. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorders: for $1,099 @ Amazon

Free $200 Amazon gift card! Amazon is offering a free $200 Amazon gift card when you preorder your Galaxy Z Flip 7. Plus, you'll also get a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: up to $800 off w/ trade-in @ Xfinity Mobile

Preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at Xfinity Mobile and you'll save $1,100 after trade-in. If you don't have a phone to trade-in, you can still get up to $500 off Samsung's new phone.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorders: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering various Galaxy Z Flip 7 preorder deals. You can get the phone for free when you add a line on T-Mobile's Go5G Plus or Experience More plans. Or get it for free with Experience More and Experience Beyond plans.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE preorder deals

Free storage upgrade! Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE preorder: up to $560 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $560 off Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE preorders when you trade-in an older phone. Additionally, you'll get a free storage upgrade with your preorder. This Fan Edition phone is a less expensive version of the Galaxy Z Flip 7.