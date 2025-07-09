Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 announced — here's all the upgrades including a huge cover display

As part of Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung has finally revealed the long-awaited Galaxy Z Flip 7, and there is a lot to be excited about with the next generation of flip phones. This new addition to Samsung’s flip devices has a lot to offer users looking for the experience of a foldable phone, without needing to break the bank to have one.

The first thing to note about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is that Samsung has increased the size of both the outer and inner displays. The external screen is going up to 4.2 inches, while the internal screen is 6.9 inches. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 offers a 3.4-inch external display and a 6.7-inch inner display. On top of that, the Z Flip 7 also features a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP selfie camera.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

The external screen is getting more than just a size increase, as there are also some changes in the Galaxy Z Flip 7’s new Edge-to-Edge FlexWindow. For the first time on a Galaxy Z Flip series, users will be able to access Google Gemini straight from the front display, along with Samsung’s Now Bar and Now Brief. As such, you no longer have to worry about unfolding the phone to get access to the AI features.

One of the new features that should interest a lot of fans is the AI integration with the Flexcam. If you’ve not heard of the feature, it allows you to half-unfold your Flip phone and combine the outer display with the main camera to take much higher-quality images. Thanks to the AI access, you can also use this feature to ask relevant questions and see the response instantly, without having to touch the phone.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Another long-awaited addition is support for Samsung DeX, meaning you can use your Galaxy Z Flip 7 on a larger display, including one of the best Samsung TVs or Desktops. With this, you can attach your Galaxy Z Flip 7 via either a USB-C to HDMI or wirelessly. You can even use either a wired or wireless keyboard and mouse to interact with the DeX interface.

However, it appears that the rumors were accurate about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 shipping with the Exynos 2500 in certain markets instead of the more powerful Qualcomm chip. It should be noted that Samsung has been steadily improving the Exynos chips, with the company promoting its AI capabilities, which should allow more AI features to work or improve on future Samsung devices.

For a more in-depth look at all the changes coming with the Galaxy Z Flip 7, please check out our hands-on review. For more information on all the announcements, check out our Galaxy Unpacked Live Blog, which we will be updating throughout the day.

