Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 tipped to 'fully adopt' Exynos chip — and that could have a huge impact on Galaxy S26

Every major Samsung phone launch seems to be preceded by the same debate — Snapdragon or Exynos? — as rumors circulate about which chipset the phone maker plans to use in its latest device. Inevitably, Qualcomm's Snapdragon silicon tends to get the call, but that might be changing with the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which we're expecting to launch next month.

A new report from Korean publication, DealSite (translated by leaker Jukanlosreve) claims that Samsung will "fully equip" the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with a "proprietary mobile application processor (AP), Exynos 2500." This means that every Flip 7 across the world could potentially feature an Exynos system-on-chip.

If true, the report would contradict a previous claim that Samsung had decided to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Z Flip 7 models released in the U.S. while other models would feature the Exynos silicon.

Outside of Asia, most Samsung phones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. Countries like India and Korea often get mixed devices with some higher-end phones feature Qualcomm while slightly weaker ones have an Exynos chip.

However, for years it's been rumored that Samsung wants to power global models with its own chip.

Allegedly, the yield rate for the 2500 processor is at 30%, half of what it usually needs for mass production. The chip is based on a 3nm process, similar to what you would expect form Qualcomm or TSMC's current production of Apple chips.

"I understand that there are plans to adopt Exynos as the AP for the entire Flip7 series. Although there was internal debate due to the low yield, the direction is ultimately leaning towards full adoption despite the low yield," an industry insider reportedly told DealSite.

According to the report, Samsung will release the book-style foldable Galaxy Z Fold 7 with a "mix of Exynos and Snapdragon."

What does Exynos provide?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Qualcomm's chips have gotten more expensive, which may partially explain price increases for Samsung's recent phones. The Galaxy Z Flip 6, powered by a then-top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, saw a $100 price hike over its predecessor, bringing the starting price of Samsung's foldable flip phone to $1,099.

It's unclear if turning to an Exynos chip would help Samsung lower the price of its new foldable — or simply maintain the existing $1,099 price tag amid rising costs for other components.

What it might mean for Galaxy S26

It appears, the Flip 7 could be an experiment for Samsung. If it's successful, despite the current low yield, it could help Samsung negotiate with Qualcomm and find new customers looking for potentially cheaper chips.

The report claims that Samsung's foundries are also working on an Exynos 2600 SoC based on a 2nm process that could potentially slot into the Galaxy S26 flagship next year. Though allegedly, the yield rate for that chip is even less than the 2500.

This does align with previous rumors claiming that the Galaxy S26 could get an Exynos chip.

Still, as mentioned at the top, these rumors continually crop up and keep not being true. It's clear Samsung wants to put its own chip in its phones in a bigger fashion, but the company has also failed to do so.

We'll know for sure if the Z Flip 7 features an Exynos or Qualcomm chip in July when Samsung is expected to debut its next round of foldable phones.