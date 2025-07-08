Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 flaw just revealed in last-minute Unpacked leak

Relatively speaking, we are just seconds away from Samsung's summer Galaxy Unpacked event, and the leaks won't stop coming. Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, and a trio of new Galaxy Watch 8 smartwatches.

The last-minute leak comes from Roland Quandt of WinFuture, who followed up his Monday leak of marketing materials with even more that reveals new, unfortunate information about the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The new materials are less specification-heavy and feature more marketing language, such as the Z Fold 7 weighing "less than a large bar of chocolate." It also claims that the Z Flip 7 will measure 6.5mm when unfolded or "about the width of a pencil."

But as Quandt notes, none of the materials from Monday or today discuss the S Pen on the Z Fold 7. This leads us to wonder if this is just one more step toward the death of the S Pen.

With previous Z Fold phones, such as the Z Fold 6, you could purchase the S Pen Fold Edition separately and store it in a dedicated case (it does not slot internally, unlike the S25 Ultra). Based on Quandt's leak, the Z Fold 7 may not support the S Pen at all.

It's an unfortunate move, as Tom's Guide Phones Editor John Velasco wrote last year about the Z Fold 6, "I don't want Samsung to neglect [the S Pen] for the Galaxy Z Fold 7." My colleague, Richard Priday, also noted that the Z Fold 6 is at its best when paired with an S Pen.

Still, this year, Samsung has stepped back from the S Pen, dropping Bluetooth functionality in the Galaxy S25 Ultra stylus in a controversial downgrade.

The stylus is one of the things that makes Samsung's devices unique among the major phone makers. It would be a major disappointment if the company were to kill it off in its ongoing war against slimness.

Smartwatches

Not to be left out, Quandt also posted other marketing materials for the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). The Ultra appears to get the least upgrades with a new 64GB storage option and a new colorway.

The Galaxy Watch 8 and Classic appear to be adopting the Ultra's squircle design.

Compared to the Watch 6 Classic, the 8 Classic appears to be getting a bigger 64GB storage, 445 mAh battery and one size of 1.3 inches with a rotating bezel. The 6 Classic has 16GB of storage and a 425 mAh battery.

Unpacked kicks off on Wednesday, July 9, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern.

