Samsung Unpacked July 2025 — Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Galaxy Watch 8 and everything to expect

We’ve already had two Galaxy Unpacked events so far this year: one for the Galaxy 25 series in January, and another low-key one in May for the Galaxy S25 Edge. Samsung’s tipped to host another one where we’ll likely get our official look at the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Watch 8 and more.

So far, rumors about a Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event have been non-stop — including those around another glimpse for its Project Moohan headset. What’s also interesting are all the teasers Samsung’s been giving us around its Galaxy Fold Ultra, which is being hyped for its thinness.

Although there hasn’t been any confirmation on an exact date for this Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event, rumors hint it’s going to happen on July 10. There could be other surprises in store for the summertime event, so here’s everything we know.

When is Galaxy Unpacked July 2025?

Even though we’re a couple of weeks away from July at this point, Samsung hasn’t officially come out to announce an actual date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event. Given how the rumors paint July 10 as being the day, we’ll probably have to wait closer to the end of the month before Samsung officially reveals it.

Last year, the company announced its summertime Galaxy Unpacked event on June 25 — so we suspect it’ll be around the same time for this year’s announcement. No word has been given on where it’ll take place, but last year’s event took place in Paris to coincide with the Summer Olympic Games.

Regardless of when and where it’ll happen, you can bet that a livestream for the event will be available.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra

All fingers point at the Galaxy Z Fold 7 being the showcase device for this upcoming event, based on the amount of teasers Samsung has sent out in the last few weeks. With its 7th generation notebook style foldable, the Z Fold 7 is shaping up to get the biggest upgrades to date — complete with a much thinner design, more Galaxy AI features, and appears to borrow the same 200MP main camera as the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

There’s still some confusion on what this foldable phone will ultimately be called, mainly because of how Samsung keeps on referring to 'Ultra' in all of its teasers. Most leakers and analysts have referred to the upcoming foldable as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but it’s likely just going to be one device that will adopt the ‘Ultra’ moniker into its name. Perhaps it'll be called the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra?

As for the phone in question, it’s tipped to feature a larger 8-inch inner display, 6.5-inch cover display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, the thinnest design in the series to date, and a triple camera system complete with that aforementioned 200MP main sensor.

Even though there have been earlier leaks hinting at no price change for this best foldable phone contender, they all came before Samsung’s teasers. Knowing how much more of a premium Samsung gave to the Galaxy S25 Edge, it’s possible we might see the same happen with this upcoming phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Motorola has already caused quite a stir with the launch of its Razr Ultra (2025), so the Galaxy Z Flip 7 can’t afford another having minor upgrades. First of all, the flip-style phone is expected to grow by a little due to how it’s tipped to get a slightly larger 6.85-inch main display.

More importantly, though, CAD renderings leaked of the phone indicate that the cover screen is growing in size from 3.4-inches to 4-inches. This is a much-needed upgrade and would better allow it to compete against the Razr Ultra (2025), especially if Samsung could allow it to run full apps natively.

It’s also believed to feature a larger 4,300 mAh battery, which will likely deliver the longest battery life to date in the series — especially when the entire Galaxy S25 saw big gains with their battery performance. However, it looks as though it’ll retain the same cameras found with last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 6.

One recent rumor points to Samsung possibly fully adopting the Exynos 2500 chip instead of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite for the Flip 7, which would be a very big change.

Another interesting rumor is the possibility of a lower priced model, presumably the Galaxy Z Flip FE, which could be stripped down in such a way to compete against Motorola’s own low-cost flip phone in the standard Razr 2025.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

There’s a strong possibility we’ll see upwards of three different Samsung smartwatches at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. In addition to the Galaxy Watch 8, we could see the return of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic after a test firmware was leaked earlier in the year — and leaked renders soon after.

Rumors hint that the new Classic will be available in one size, 47mm, but will come with a rotating bezel, 435 mAh battery, and a 1.5-inch display.

Meanwhile, reliable leaker Evan Blass shared a fresh batch of photos — including a model labeled as the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025). Similar to the last version, it seems that it’ll be sporting a familiar square-circle design, but it appears to be a minor color adjustment that shows notches in the bezel being orange.

As for the standard Galaxy Watch 8, there’s been a lot of rumors around it, including how it could feature a squarish case design with a potential of moving away from an OLED screen to a MicroLED instead. Lastly, rumors say that the Galaxy Watch 8 could possibly offer blood glucose monitoring via the wrist — which would be a big addition to its already stacked health monitoring features.

Project Moohan

Project Moohan has long been teased several times over since it was first unveiled late last year.

While the joint Samsung and Qualcomm Android XR powered headset is expected to be an Apple Vision Pro rival, it’s reportedly going to be shown off in some capacity at the Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 according to tipster PandaFlashPro, who revealed that all the details won’t be revealed at the event — with Samsung choosing have a dedicated Unpacked event for it.

Nevertheless, there’s a lot of curiosity and buzz about this Android XR headset. During Google I/O, our own managing editor, Philip Michaels, got to a Project Moohan hands-on to see what this headset is capable of.

It’s expected to deliver a more immersive experience for all sorts of content, whether its entertainment or productivity, but while it’s intriguing, the biggest question that remains is its price.

It’s unlikely Samsung will answer that question at its rumored Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event, but hopefully we’ll learn a bit more about what it could do.

One UI 8

Samsung’s newest software for its phones could get a proper reveal at the Galaxy Unpacked July 2025, where it would certainly power its latest foldable phones. However, the One UI 8 beta has already been rolling out to the Galaxy S25 first through its beta program, giving owners a first taste of the new software.

Its release also coincides with the broader rollout of Android 16, but it’ll be interesting to see if any exclusive features make their way specifically to its new foldable phones first. With last year’s roll out, Samsung introduced new Galaxy AI features such as Sketch to Image, Portrait Studio, Note Assist, and a new Interpreter mode for real-time translation.