Samsung Galaxy G Fold rumors — everything we know about Samsung's triple foldable phone

Rumors about the Samsung Galaxy G Fold have yet to reveal the foldable phone in full. But it seems likely that 2025 will be the year we see Samsung launch its first triple-folding phone.

Unfortunately, Samsung won't be the first to ship such a device, as the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design took that honor in 2024. But with Huawei hindered by its lack of Google apps and limited release regions, Samsung could effectively offer the first triple foldable that most would-be users around the world will consider buying.

Usually, we see Samsung's new foldables launch every summer, so we could possibly see the G Fold (or whatever it ends up being called) in just a few months. With that in mind, we're rounding up all the rumors we've heard so far about this triple-folding phone. So read on to find out more about the cutting-edge Galaxy G Fold.

There are Samsung patents dating back at least as far as 2023 for triple-folding phones, but patents don't always translate to actual devices. Fortunately, talk about the Galaxy G Fold doesn't end with patents.

While we thought we might see the Samsung triple foldable first appear in 2024 (spoiler: we did not), the rumor mill now claims that the phone will be launching in 2025, with that forecast coming from multiple sources.

It's only been in the past year that we've heard that this device could be named Galaxy G Fold, rather than the Galaxy Z name that applies to Samsung's current foldable phones, suggesting progress is being made in marketing the phone as well as the underlying hardware.

We have no clue what the price of the G Fold could be, although we'd expect a price in excess of $2,500 when accounting for the price of the $1,900 Galaxy Z Fold 6 and then adding on extra. The Huawei Mate XT costs the equivalent of $2,800, so it's possible Samsung could charge even more.

(Image credit: Future)

As for where you could buy this phone, there's unfortunate news from the tipsters. The Galaxy G Fold could possibly only be available in Korea and China — and even then only a small number will be produced.

This could make the G Fold very difficult to get a hold of in the U.S., U.K. or Australia, possibly leaving consumers there to wait for a second-gen product that would hopefully get a wider, more numerous release.

For what's it worth, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 have been tipped to come out in July. There's no hint that a Galaxy G Fold would be a part of any Galaxy Unpacked event launching those two devices, but it would be something to keep an eye on.

Samsung Galaxy G Fold: Specs

There's a major gap in our knowledge when it comes to the actual spec details of the Galaxy G Fold, but there are still a few morsels to go off of.

Firstly, the G Fold will apparently be an inward-folding device, which means there should still be a separate cover screen on the opposite side of the device to the main flexible display. An outward-folding device, such as the Huawei Mate XT, doesn't have a specific cover screen, but rather uses part of the folding display as the "front" screen when folded.

As for size, the G Fold could measure around 10 inches fully open, with a cover screen measuring 6.49 inches. That's on par with Huawei's phone, and would fit with the standard set by the 6.3-inch outer display and 7.6-inch inner display sizes of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Annoyingly, both of these screens on the Galaxy G Fold may lack stylus support due to Samsung not including the necessary digitizer layer in the display. It's an odd decision when you consider Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold models have supported S Pens for years. But as a first-gen device, perhaps the company wants to get the basics of the G Fold right before adding additional complications and costs.

Camera details are currently a mystery, but we'd assume a similar layout to that rumored for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, with a 200MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide camera and 10MP 3x telephoto camera on the back, and then a 12MP front camera in a punch-hole notch on the cover display and a 4MP under-display camera on the main display.

It's similar with the chip and storage specs. There's nothing to go off of from the rumor mill but it's likely Samsung will use a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy like we saw on the Galaxy S25 series earlier in 2025, and 12GB RAM and at least 256GB of storage.

Battery capacity is hard to estimate given the unusual form factor we're talking about. The Mate XT's battery is 5,600 mAh, while the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 4,400 mAh capacity, so with an extra panel of space to fit a battery in, hopefully Samsung can fit in a few more milliamp-hours to offset the increased power draw of the larger display.

Charging is apparently a known spec though, with the G Fold allegedly using 25W charging like Samsung's other foldables. It would be great if Samsung went for its faster 45W charging option instead, though.

Samsung Galaxy G Fold: Outlook

Triple foldables are still a nascent type of smartphone, as we saw at MWC 2025 earlier this year. But Samsung was at the front of the original foldable phone wave, and it looks like the company will be a dominant force again as we move from one-hinged phones to two-hinged ones.

(Image credit: Samsung)

We'd like to know more about this Galaxy G Fold device in advance of its rumored launch this year, and hopefully the Samsung tipsters out there will oblige when they can. But for now, we're kind of just happy knowing that Samsung is working on this kind of phone.

There's no urgency for the company to launch this phone (not yet anyway), so if Samsung can launch a device that's refined and bug-free out of the gate like Huawei, and unlike its original Galaxy Fold, then we're happy to wait a little longer.