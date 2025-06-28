Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7 leak before Unpacked — and they’re super slim

We expect Samsung to debut the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 in just a few weeks at its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on July 9. But in the meantime, some new leaked renderings have confirmed how stunningly slim Samsung's upcoming flagship foldables will be.

They're the latest from noted tipster Evan Blass, who also leaked several Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders last week. Previous reports suggest the Fold 7's design will see the biggest generational leap between the two, measuring just 4.5mm thick when unfolded, compared to the Galaxy Fold 6's 5.6mm. When folded, Samsung has reportedly shaved down the Fold 7's width to just under 9mm.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

In a recent hands-on video with a Galaxy Z Fold 7 dummy unit, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, at 12.1mm thick when folded, looked like a brick by comparison. Blass's latest renders provide an even clearer picture of the Fold 7's slimmer side profile.

The Z Fold 7 is also tipped to get a larger 8.2-inch foldable display, up from the Z Fold 6's 7.6-inch panel, which makes it look closer to something like the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra than its predecessor.

Samsung's not sacrificing performance with that slimmer profile, though. Rumor has it that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will upgrade to a 200MP main camera and Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Samsung's also teased that the Z Fold 7 will boast "cutting-edge performance and seamless AI integration optimized for the foldable format."

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung's tipped to keep the same dimensions as its predecessor. Though we can't see it in these renders, the Flip 7 is thought to be getting larger displays inside and out. Under the hood, it's said to pack a larger battery as well as either an Exynos 2500 chip or a Snapdragon 8 Elite, depending on which market you buy it in.

We've also heard that Samsung will announce its long-rumored, entry-level foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip FE, alongside its flagship phones at next month's event. This model will supposedly sport an older design and scaled-back specs compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but for a sub-$1,000 price tag.

Though this all remains the subject of rumors for now, we don't have long to wait to learn more. Samsung announced a Galaxy Unpacked event for July 9, and if history serves, we should see the new Galaxy foldables launch alongside other products like the Galaxy Watch 8, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and revamped Galaxy Buds.