Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 rumors — everything we know so far

When foldable phones first took off there was no doubt that Samsung was the undisputed leader. However, as time has gone on, there's been a lot of competition for the best foldable phone. That's where the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes in, and it has a lot riding on its shoulders.

It's still early days regarding rumors for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Z Fold 7. As such, there's still a fair amount that we don't know. However, there are some areas that we expect Samsung to build on from the Galaxy Z Flip 6 — especially the display — and we've already seen some leaks related to the Galaxy Z Flip 7 specs.

Let's get into everything we know about the Galaxy Z Flip 7 so far.

We have yet to hear a solid release date rumor for the Galaxy Z Flip 7. However, considering the Galaxy Z Flip 6 released in July, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in August, a July release seems likely at a Samsung Unpacked event.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 got a $100 price hike to $1,099, so we do not expect Samsung to lower the price for the Flip 7. We expect the pricing to remain the same for now.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Design and Display

(Image credit: Future)

We might have a good idea of how big the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be thanks to display analyst Ross Young. Supposedly, the main screen will go from 6.7 to 6.85 inches, while the cover display will increase to 4 inches. That's a fairly substantial jump from 3.4 inches.

Fold 7 should have same display sizes as Fold 6 SE. So, Fold 6 SE will basically become the Fold 7. Flip 7 should grow from 6.7" to 6.85" and cover display should be around 4".December 2, 2024

Galaxy Z Flip Cameras

Another rumor has some bad news about the possible cameras coming with the device. According to one report, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 could feature the same cameras seen on the Z Flip 6. That would mean that the phone will come with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP selfie camera.

Hopefully, Samsung will offer some photo processing upgrades via the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and its own software.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Specs and Features

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It would make sense for us to expect the Galaxy Z Flip 7 to come with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip as the recent Galaxy S25 series. However, one report indicates that Samsung plans to release the Galaxy Z Flip 7 with an Exynos 2500 chip instead.

It doesn't look like there will be changes to the RAM or storage, if one rumor proves accurate. According to the leaker @PandaFlashPro, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage.

That would be the same options as the Z Flip 6.

We're assuming the Z Flip 7 will offer the same improved Gemini and Galaxy AI in the Galaxy S25 series. It is also very likely that the phone will be released with One UI 7 as well.

Galaxy Z Flip 7: Outlook

At a glance, it looks like the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might struggle to make waves in the foldable market. Other than larger displays and a new chipset, we have not heard about any major changes to the new foldable.

And the competition is pretty strong now. For instance, both the Motorola Razr 2024 and the Nubia Flip 5G offer a similar foldable experience for less cost. If Samsung wants to remain one of the best foldable phone makers, then it needs to really find something to show off the new Z Flip 7.

We will keep this hub updated with each new rumor and leak as they appear until we can test the Flip 7 ourselves.