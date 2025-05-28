One UI 8 beta kicks off with Galaxy S25 series — here's the new features and how to try it now

Google I/O has a lot in store for Android 16, but Samsung’s wasting no time finalizing One UI 8 software. It’s expected to make its debut alongside Samsung’s newest foldables this summer, presumably the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, you don’t need to wait until then because a beta program is available now for the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung has accelerated the development of One UI 8 to be one of the first platforms built with Android 16, ushering in yet another era of software intelligence with a multimodal AI agent that will bring even more intelligence than before. In addition, there will be other convenience and productivity features — along with UX optimizations that cater to different device form factors.

Even though its official rollout will be this summer, the One UI 8 beta program is available right now with the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra for the U.S., U.K., Korea, and Germany.

Here are all the new features:

Multimodal capabilities, with Now Bar and Now Brief

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One of the biggest selling points of One UI 8 is how it’s bringing multimodal AI that should be more aware of what you’re doing, by offering personalized and proactive suggestions that adapt to your routine. While the Now Bar and Now Brief debuted alongside the Galaxy S25 Ultra earlier this year, Samsung says it’ll deliver more customized insights with One UI 8.

What makes this intelligent modality even better with One UI 8 is that you’ll also be able to have seamless communication based on what you’re doing on the phone. Google Gemini does this to a degree on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, but we suspect that it will learn more of your habits and routines to anticipate what you want done.

Reminder app will be your travel and vacation companion

(Image credit: Samsung)

Another key feature Samsung is touting with One UI 8 is the new Reminder app, which is geared towards vacation planning. This app will manage all your reminders and to-do lists in an easy-to-use interface that also allows you to add reminders with simple voice commands.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There isn’t more detail around what else the Reminder app would do. Still, we suspect that you’ll be able to use various AI agents to plan out your trips, complete with itineraries, travel recommendations, and more.

Effortless audio sharing with Auracast

It’s great to listen to music with your favorite pair of wireless headphones, but wouldn’t it be neat if you could share your stream to multiple audio devices? Well, the Auracast feature with One UI 8 is intended to make it a reality.

This broadcast audio technology is based on Bluetooth LE Audio4, which will essentially allow you to share your phone’s audio connection through a QR code. There should be fewer complications with this, but the supported list of Auracast receiver devices only consists of Samsung’s Galaxy earbuds — the Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro, and Buds 2 Pro. It’s unknown if other headphones will be supported, like models from JBL and Sennheiser.

How to access One UI 8 beta program

(Image credit: Future)

There could be more in store with One UI 8 that Samsung hasn’t shared, like a Samsung DeX makeover. To take part in the One UI 8 beta program, you’ll need to sign up through the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy S25 device. There's a banner in the app that points you towards the One UI Beta Program, which seems to support T-Mobile and unlocked devices from what we can see.

We suspect that Samsung will trickle down One UI 8's rollout to other devices, including older Galaxy flagship models, given how it released One UI 7 to the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S23 series.