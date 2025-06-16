Massive Samsung leak tips Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 features — here's what we could see at Unpacked

Samsung's next foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, are likely to launch in the next month. With that leaks and rumors are still popping up sharing new claims about what we can expect from the Korean tech giant.

While it's not specifically a list of specs, regular tipster PandaFlashPro posted on X a number of features that Samsung might showcase during the expect July Galaxy Unpacked event.

Read on for five things Samsung could highlight next month from an improved camera to better AI.

Gemini and AI

(Image credit: Google)

Apparently, Samsung is going to spend a good chunk of the next Unpacked discussing Google's Gemini AI model and how it integrates with the Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7.

One of the highlights could be "Gemini Live," which lets you speak with the chatbot. You can also use your camera to "see" things or images and files as prompts for Gemini.

Gemini and Gemini Live already exist for Pixel phones and in some manner on the Galaxy S25 series. It's possibly we could see new Gemini tools built-in to Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7.

If nothing new is announced than we expect Samsung will likely pitch how well Gemini Live should work on its foldable phones.

Additionally, the leaker claims Samsung will highlight Galaxy AI generative edits and Now Brief, introduced in One UI 7 that sends you personalized notifications throughout the day.

Improved Camera

According to PandaFlash, Samsung won't be sharing too much about the camera set up on the new phones. However, they do note that there will be a 200MP main camera that Samsung should highlight.

This does align with previous rumors that the Z Fold 7 will get the same 200MP lens as the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. That's a major upgrade over the 50MP camera in the Z Fold 6.

Alongside a new camera, Samsung will apparently discuss a next generation Pro-Visual engine and "log video." It's not clear if this is an update to the suite of AI tools that enables things like zooms at night and making sharper images.

Thinner and lighter

(Image credit: Smartprix)

Samsung has highlighted how much thinner and lighter its phones are this year and the foldables will not be an exception. The company should also discuss the "all-new" ultra-thin glass used in the display.

Earlier this month, Samsung promised, "the thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet."

Like the Z Fold 6 compared to its predecessor, the Z Fold 7 should come with a larger 8-inch foldable display, plus a 6.5-inch cover screen. That would be the second year in a row that the company has increased the size of the foldable.

Late last week, regular Samsung leaker Ice Universe posted on Weibo that the Z Fold 7 will weigh 215 grams (or about 7.5 oz) which is about 3 grams less than Galaxy S25 Ultra (or one ounce less).

That weight should be more noticeable compared to the Z Fold 6, which weighs 8.4 oz (239 grams).

There are different rumors about the actual thinness of the Z Fold 7 with some claiming it will be 4.5mm when unfolded. However, different reports suggest the phone will be even slimmer at 3.9mm.

What about the Z Flip 7?

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

According to PandaFlash, don't expect much from Samsung regarding the clamshell foldable Z Flip 7. They said that the Samsung will only mention improved photo quality, a larger cover display and new cases.

We've seen rumors that the Flip 7 could have the same cameras as those in the Z Flip 6. So any improvements will likely come from the upgraded ProVisual engine and other software updates.

We have seen rumors that the main screen will increase slightly in size with the cover display leaping from 3.4 inches to 4 inches. Which would fit with new cases being announced to properly cover the larger phone.

Samsung XR headset

(Image credit: Future)

Last week, a rumor popped up that Samsung would show Project Moohan at the next Galaxy Unpacked, but not launch the XR headset.

Since revealing the Android XR based headset in January, Samsung has repeatedly shown off Moohan at various other tech conferences this year.

So, it's no real surprise that Samsung would have Moohan at its own event. The difference, we're hoping, is that the company finally shares more concrete details about the device. While we've gone heads-on, Samsung has been pretty mum on new details.

We don't have a date yet, but all signs point to Samsung keeping its usual July launch window for its foldable phones.