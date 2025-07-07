How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 online live — Galaxy Z Fold 7, Watch 8 Classic, Project Moohan and more

The time has finally come to officially find out what Samsung has in store for all of its foldable phones and smartwatches. If you watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event online this Wednesday (July 9), you can find out exactly what Samsung has in store as each product is revealed.

The main focus of Galaxy Unpacked Summer 2025 will most likely be Samsung's new foldable phones. Rumors about the phones have been percolating for so long that you may feel you've already seen the handsets already, but those are only renders. We're still waiting for the official word on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 — including answers to burning questions about those devices.

But those two foldables may not be the only products Samsung shows off this week. Other devices might steal the thunder from the foldable lineup, including the return of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and potential glimpses of Project Moohan and the Galaxy G Fold.

Samsung is holding this year's edition of Galaxy Unpacked Summer in Brooklyn, New York, and Tom's Guide will be there in person to cover the event. If you can't make it there, Samsung is more than happy to bring the show to you with a live stream of Galaxy Unpacked. Here's what you need to know to watch it.

Where you can watch the Galaxy Unpacked live stream

Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: Official Livestream - YouTube Watch On

Galaxy Unpacked takes place Wednesday, July 9, with a live event in Brooklyn, New York. Unpacked gets underway at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST.

Samsung plans to live stream Galaxy Unpacked, so you can watch the event from the company's YouTube channel. There you'll find the official live stream for Galaxy Unpacked, along with teaser videos hinting at some of the likely features.

In addition to YouTube, Samsung says it will post a video of the event in its online newsroom.

What to expect at Galaxy Unpacked

Samsung generally holds two Galaxy Unpacked events every year — the one at the start of the year focuses on Galaxy S phones, with the January 2025 edition showing off the Galaxy S25 series. We also get a teaser of the Galaxy S25 Edge that launched later in the spring.

Samsung's summer event gives us new foldable phones, and lately, it's been happening earlier in the year. Like last year's summer Unpacked, the one likely to show off the latest foldables is being held in early July.

Here's a closer look at what's likely to be on the agenda for the July 9 Unpacked.

Foldable phones

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Both of Samsung's current foldable phone lines are in line to see updates this summer.

The more expensive model will be the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Current rumors point to a larger phone with a larger 8-inch interior unfolded display and a 6.5-inch cover screen. Other iterative potential upgrades include a the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 200MP main camera and a redesigned S Pen.

Samsung has spent 2025 promoting its optimized Galaxy AI features and we expect similar updates this year.

There might be two models of clamshell foldables announced this year, the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7 and a more wallet-friendly Z Flip 7 FE.

Like the Fold, the Z Flip 7 is expanding with a larger 6.85-inch display, though its unclear if it will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite or Samsung's own Exynos 2500 processor.

As for the fan edition, there are rumors that it will cost 1 million Korean won (or about $737) — that's roughly $350 less than the Galaxy Z Flip 6. So far leaks have painted the picture of phone that looks much like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with slightly better features including a better display and potentially some kind of Qualcomm or Exynos chip.

Galaxy G Fold

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Separate from the main two foldables, there are conflicting rumors that Samsung might at the very least preview the rumored Galaxy G Fold tri-folding phone at Galaxy Unpacked, similar to how the Galaxy S25 Edge popped at the end of the January's Unpacked event.

Samsung has teased the concept phone that folds in three places, but it is allegedly moving from concept to reality.

Smartwatches

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

It is very likely that Samsung will bring at least three different Galaxy smartwatches during Galaxy Unpacked. Alongside the Galaxy Watch 8, we could see the return of the Galaxy Watch 8 classic, plus at the very least a new colorway for the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The newest Classic is rumored to be available in one size; 47mm, but should feature a rotating bezel, 1.5-display and a 435 mAH battery.

The latest Ultra, labeled Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) by leaker Evan Blass, may only see a new navy blue color in lieu of new features added to a model that made its debut last year.

As for the base Galaxy Watch 8, rumors point to a more squircle design and a new microLED display. The big health feature we may see is blood glucose monitoring, which would be a major addition to Samsung's other health monitoring features.

One UI 8

(Image credit: Samsung)

Google revealed Android 16 far earlier than normal this year at Google I/O and Samsung should follow suit with its One UI 8 system. The One UI 8 beta has already been rolling out to the Galaxy S25 first through its beta program.

We expect Samsung will highlight new features in One UI 8, though we don't yet know if it will be ready for the launch of the new foldables.

Project Moohan

(Image credit: Future)

First announced in late 2024, Samsung's Project Moohan XR headset has popped up at several events this year.

Details have been slight beyond the Samsung and Qualcomm Android XR-powered headset should make another appearance at Galaxy Unpacked July 2025. One leaker has said that the headset will show up but that full details won't be revealed at the event.

Galaxy Unpacked preorder deals

Whatever Samsung winds up announcing, you have the opportunity to save money. Rumors claim the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will retain last year's prices, so they won't be cheap. As a result, any extra savings could come in handy.

New Galaxy S25 series: save up to $1,150 off @ Samsung Not only can you save $50 instantly off the cost of an upcoming Galaxy device, but Samsung's sweetening the deal by offering up to an additional savings of $1,200 with a trade-in.

All you have to do is go to Samsung's website or the Shop Samsung mobile app and reserve your place in line to make a preorder after the July 9 event. There's no commitment — you just provide a name and email address. In return, Samsung will give you a $50 credit on any preorder you place for products announced at Unpacked. Your last day to register is July 9 before Unpacked gets underway.

