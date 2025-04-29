Galaxy Watch 8 Classic tipped in new listing — will the iconic rotating bezel return?

It's no secret that Samsung is working on Galaxy Watch 8 devices. Interestingly, though, a new listing suggests the company is working on a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. However, we do not know whether the company will reintroduce the iconic rotating bezel, which is typically included on the Classic watches.

Xpertpick spotted the listing at the Bluetooth SIG, and it shows a model number called SM-L505U, which had been previously reported as a potential upcoming Galaxy Watch model. This time, however, the listing mentions explicitly the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which ties that model number to the watch.

Outside of the name, not much is known about the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, so we can only speculate. Hopefully, Samsung will bring back the rotating bezel mentioned previously, as it is the main feature that distinguishes the Classic from traditional Galaxy smartwatches.

There is also expected to be a Galaxy Watch Ultra in the new lineup. While that model offers a bezel similar to the Classic, it does not rotate to control the operating system, unlike the Classic models.

Of course, whether it features a rotating bezel or not, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will probably make the cut as one of the best smartwatches, as Samsung devices typically offer a high level of quality.

We'll learn more about the upcoming Samsung watches in July, when the company is scheduled to hold its next major event, so we won't have to wait too much longer to discover more about the future of Samsung wearable devices.

