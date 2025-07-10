7 ways Galaxy Z Flip 7 beats Razr Ultra (2025)

I’ve been using the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) for nearly two months now as my daily driver. Now that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is official, I have my reservations about continuing to use the Razr Ultra because of all the new upgrades Samsung announced during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event to its new flip-style phone.

Motorola certainly deserves credit for being aggressive the last few years with its Razr line, and the Ultra is no doubt proof of that. In fact, it tops our list of best foldable phones — and with good reason too. When you’ve tamed the beast, it’s only a matter of time before it comes back with a vengeance, which is exactly what’s happening here with Samsung.

There’s a lot I explain in my Galaxy Z Flip 7 hands-on, including how I think it offers more value than the cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 7 SE that was announced alongside it. I'm eager to see how a Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Razr Ultra (2025) turns out, but here's everything that makes the Flip 7 better.

It costs $200 less

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

As much as I love the Razr Ultra, its $1,299 starting cost is significantly higher than previous years and makes it tougher to convince people to buy it. In contrast, Samsung has kept the price of the Flip 7 at the same $1,099 cost as last year’s model.

That $200 makes a big difference, especially considering how the Galaxy Z Flip 7 matches its rival in several key metrics, like how it now has similar inner and outer displays. Both phones also have nearly the same level of utility with their flex modes, but I think the Z Flip 7 has an edge overall that’s made better by its cost — proving to me it has more value.

Better AI features

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Even before it was announced, I already knew that Samsung’s latest Galaxy AI features were light years better than the Moto AI features on the Razr Ultra. My sentiments remain the same with the Galaxy Z Flip 7, as Samsung supplements its toolkit with even more Galaxy AI features — and this is despite how both phones have access to Gemini Live for multimodal AI interaction.

New additions like cross app actions, Now Bar, Now Brief, and Audio Eraser all add more depth, which complements all the existing Galaxy AI features Samsung has released to date. Moto AI might be a good starting point, but it’s nowhere close to matching the breadth and scope that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers.

6 months of Gemini Advanced

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

One of the reasons why I think the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has more value than the Razr Ultra (2025) is that it offers users 6 months of free Gemini Advanced — whereas it’s 3 months with the Razr Ultra. I would take as much of Gemini Advanced as possible because it’s become a tool I’ve constantly tapped into.

You also get access to many premium AI features, like Veo 3, which can generate video through a text prompt. These kinds of requests are only available through Gemini Advanced, so having more time with it is always a good thing.

Thinner and lighter

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

While the specs indicate that they’re somewhat similar in size and weight, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 still has a slight advantage over the Razr Ultra (2025). For starters, it’s a smidge lighter at 6.63 ounces — while the Ultra tips the scale at 7.02 ounces.

Motorola’s always taken pride in the svelte construction of its foldables, including the Ultra that comes in at 0.28-inches thin when it’s open. Yet, the Flip 7 has the more, razor-like profile with its 0.26-inch thinness. These are small margins, but nonetheless qualities that favor the Flip 7.

Larger outer screen

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

One way Motorola’s been able to distinguish its flip phones from Samsung is by fashioning larger outer screens, which makes apps look fuller and easier to interact with. This changes with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 because Samsung has finally given its flip phone a proper upgrade.

Now there’s a larger 4.1-inch Flex Window display with the Z Flip 7, which for the first time comes in larger than any Motorola Razr to date. I know it’ll be easier to interact with widgets and apps than ever before, but the larger size makes vlogging and taking selfies a lot better too.

Longer software support

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Software support is just as important because it means an old phone could get new features over time, which is where the Galaxy Z Flip 7 has an advantage due of Samsung’s pledge of seven years of software support. This means getting the latest Android software, including security updates.

Despite being a flagship model, the Razr Plus (2025) doesn’t even get half that amount. Instead, Motorola pledges three years of software support.

A true PC-like experience, wired or wireless

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

And lastly, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 beats the Razr Ultra (2025) because it now supports Samsung DeX — which gives you that true, desktop PC-like experience. To be fair, though, the Razr Ultra (2025) has something similar with Smart Connect, but it works entirely through a wireless connection. The problem with this implementation is that the latency can be a bit slower, which is why I much prefer DeX.

Samsung DeX on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a big deal because it’s the first time this feature has been incorporated into its flip phone lineup. Now, you can connect it directly to a monitor and run DeX. With its wired connection, it should be a more reliable experience.

