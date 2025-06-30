Samsung's tri-fold Galaxy G Fold could appear at Unpacked — what we know

A new Samsung leak claims that the company could unveil a long-rumored device during the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked: a triple foldable, thought to be named the Galaxy G-Fold.

We don’t have long to wait before Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, which is coming up on July 9. The most anticipated announcements are the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but a new leak on Weibo by Setsuna Digital (via Android Authority) has suggested that Samsung could also unveil the G-Fold at the event.

The leak goes on to state that we could expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Z Flip 7 hit shelves in August, while the G-Fold won’t be available until October. This could indicate that buyers will have a longer pre-order time for the triple foldable phone, or that it won't be up for pre-orders immediately after the announcement. A previous rumor claimed that Samsung is only releasing an initial wave of 200,000 units, so perhaps we would expect the latter due to the limited number of phones Samsung may have to sell.

What do we know about the G-Fold?

(Image credit: Samsung Display)

There have been a few rumors about Samsung’s G-Fold, even though there’s still a lot we don’t know. For instance, we’ve heard that the phone will feature two inward-facing hinges that, when unfolded, would give the phone an inner display between 9-10 inches in size. However, while the screen might be big, we’ve heard that Samsung will not include a digitizer layer in the display, which would mean no stylus support.

On the plus side, it alos appears that the phone could feature a new type of battery that could help the phone limit its thickness. According to a leak, the G-Fold will feature the same silicon-carbon battery that was recently rumored to be in next year's Galaxy S26 phones. Unfortunately, there’s a bit of a gap in the rumor mill when it comes to the rest of the phone's specs, but we’d expect it to feature the same Snapdragon 8 Elite seen in the Galaxy S25, as well as around 12GB or 16GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage.

While it would be great to finally see Samsung’s triple foldable at Galaxy Unpacked, we’d recommend taking this leak with a grain of salt. If it does turn out to be accurate, then this summer could prove to be a particularly good time for Samsung fans looking for the next best foldable.

