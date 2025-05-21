Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic renders leak — here's a first look

Come July, Samsung should have a refreshed set of its Galaxy Watches, which may include the return of the Galaxy Watch Classic that Samsung omitted from last year's lineup.

Back in March, model numbers for unreleased Samsung smartwatches were revealed in leaked firmware tests. That leak hinted at either two sizes for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 or the return of the Classic.

Now we have a bit of confirmation thanks to new renders from regular tipster OnLeaks who shared their images with Sammy Guru.

Image 1 of 3 Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (Image credit: SammyGuru / OnLeaks) Renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (Image credit: SammyGuru / OnLeaks) (Image credit: SammyGuru / OnLeaks)

Based on previous rumors, the new Classic model could be available in one 47mm size, similar to the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

According to SammyGuru, the refreshed Classic could feature a 435 mAh battery and a rotating bezel. The battery is smaller than the one in the Ultra, which may be due to the moving bezel taking up internal space.

The images provided by OnLeaks make the new Classic look like a mix of the square-ish Ultra and the rounder, softer Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, otherwise known as the "squircle" shape.

The display on the Watch 8 Classic should be 1.5 inches which would be the same size as the Ultra and the larger 44mm Watch 7.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Exclusive Renders From SammyGuru x Onleaks! - YouTube Watch On

Allegedly, the Classic will be roughly 46 x 46.5 x 14.2mm.

It's unclear what this means for the Ultra watch as the model numbers hint at Bluetooth and LTE variants of the Classic unless the Classic is a successor to the Ultra model.

It's expected that Samsung will announce its new watches alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 during its summer Galaxy Unpacked event. That launch is rumored to be taking place in early July.

