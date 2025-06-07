I tested the world's first mobile game controller with AR glasses support — and it completely transformed my 16-hour flight

Regardless of how hard I try, I’m never truly prepared for an ultra-long-haul flight even after doing them for years but this time, I had a feeling things would be different.

Flying back and forth from North America to Asia without a layover is no easy feat, especially since you’re going to spend at least 14 hours on a plane. Of course, I always come prepared with a tech bag full of gadgets and my last trip to Taiwan was no different.

From one of the best Android tablets to my work laptop and even a mini PC, I pack as many electronics as possible to bring with me on the plane. This does make things awkward at airport security but I’d rather have too many devices than wish I had brought something I hadn’t.

While my trusty Nintendo Switch has gotten me through a bunch of extended flights, I decided to leave it at home this trip as there are plenty of games in my backlog that I’ve been itching to play on the Nintendo Switch 2. Instead, I decided to give mobile gaming a go with a few of the best Android games but with a twist.

One of the best phone controllers can certainly give you a more console-like experience from your smartphone but you lose out on the big screen experience you get when playing on your TV at home. Fortunately though, I’ve been testing a new mobile game controller that gives you that same experience in a form factor that’s small enough for your seat-back tray table.

After a 16-hour flight there and then a 14-hour flight back home, I don’t think I’ve ever had this much fun on an airplane and I owe it all to Viture and 8BitDo’s new mobile game controller.

VITURE x 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Pack: was $538 now $468 at viture.com This bundle gives you everything you need to start playing your favorite mobile games in the most immersive way possible. You get a pair of Viture Pro XR glasses, a carrying case and of course, the new Viture x 8Bitdo Mobile Gaming Controller.

A comfy controller with a trick up its sleeve

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

At first glance, Viture and 8BitDo’s new collaboration looks quite a lot like the 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller that was released last year. Well, that’s because it’s essentially the same controller with a new translucent design and one major upgrade under the hood.

Unlike with other, smaller mobile game controllers, this one features longer handles and full-sized, Hall Effect-equipped thumbsticks to prevent stick drift while offering a more comfortable feel overall. The Viture x 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller also has clicky bumpers and a D-pad that provide a nice tactile bump when pressed which is something I always look for in a pro controller.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Around back, there are two remappable back buttons just like on the new Backbone Pro I recently tried out. After wearing out my right thumb from years of mashing buttons, these have become a must for me and they can really make or break a new controller in my eyes.

Another thing that I really like about the Viture x 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller is that there’s a bit of texture on the back of its handles which makes it easier to grip for long periods of time.

Connectivity wise, you can slip any of the best phones with a centered USB-C port right into the middle of this controller to get everything set up. Not only is this fast and convenient but you don’t have to worry about making sure the controller is charged, like before a long flight.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Underneath its main USB-C connector, the Viture x 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller has another USB-C port on the inside of its right handle. While you can often find an extra USB-C port on a lot of mobile gaming controllers, they’re usually just for passthrough charging so you can keep playing without having to take your phone out.

That isn’t the case here though as this USB-C port is special. Sure, it can be used to charge your phone at up to 45W but you can also use it to connect a pair of the best smart glasses, specifically the Viture One XR or the Viture Pro XR glasses.

With a pair of Viture’s XR glasses and your phone docked inside, the Viture x 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller takes gaming on the go to the next level. And better yet, nobody can peek at what you’re currently playing.

Travel ready with a magnetic snap

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

This wasn’t my first time trying out a pair of specs like these as I recently got to spend some time with the Xreal One AR glasses and my favorite pocketable mini PC.

While I really enjoyed that experience, I was a bit bummed out when I realized I couldn’t use them simultaneously with my Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 as part of my ultimate remote play setup. So when Viture reached out to me about testing out its new Ultimate Mobile Gaming Pack, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

Besides the Viture x 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller, you also get a pair of Viture Pro XR glasses with the bundle. They’re just as comfortable to wear for extended periods as the Xreal One glasses but in my opinion, they have more of a sporty look to them thanks to the orange accents on one side.



One thing that I immediately liked after unboxing the Viture Pro XR glasses was the included case. It is slightly larger than the one that comes with the Xreal Ones but there’s a separate compartment for storing the USB-C cable you use to connect them to your phone, tablet, laptop and other devices.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Another key difference between the two is that Viture uses a magnetic connector on its glasses as opposed to a standard USB-C port. I do prefer non-proprietary cables but in this case, the magnetic connector makes it a cinch to quickly start using the Viture Pro XR glasses, and I love how the cable just snaps into place.

And with my bags packed for Taiwan, that’s exactly what I did the moment I made it through airport security.

Great at the gate but golden in the air

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

With 30 minutes or so to kill before my flight, I decided to break out the Viture x 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Pack and give everything a try before takeoff.

I briefly tested them out at home but in preparation for my trip, I loaded up my phone with as many console-quality Android games as I could from Dead Cells and Stardew Valley to the game I was most excited about (and dreading) playing with AR glasses: Alien Isolation.

It took me a minute or so to get my phone set up inside the controller and to connect the Viture Pro XR glasses and then, I jumped right back where I left off in my last Dead Cells run. Since I didn’t want to miss when boarding started for my flight, I short pressed the smaller button on the front of the glasses to toggle their electrochromic film off.

If you’re unfamiliar with XR or AR glasses, changing this setting causes their display to go from blacked out like when you’re wearing one of the best VR headsets to transparent. That way, you can see what’s on their screen and the world around you at the same time.

Since I’ve worn AR glasses before when out in public, I wasn’t embarrassed at all. However, I did get a few looks here and there but that was likely because I had my camera set up on the other side of the table snapping pics.

Even though I only got to play for 15 or so minutes before I had to find my seat, I had an absolute blast. And unlike with your standard mobile game controller, I didn’t have to crane my neck forward to see what I was playing.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Once on the plane, I waited till we reached cruising altitude before taking the Viture Pro glasses and 8BitDo controller back out. Compared to a laptop or even one of the best handheld gaming consoles, this setup felt a whole lot more compact and easy to stow away if my in-flight meal arrived or turbulence struck.

I started my 16-hour flight’s worth of mobile gaming slowly with some smaller, less intensive titles before ramping things up. Since I can’t play my go-to game, the skateboarding sim Session, on mobile, I did the next best thing and loaded up The Ramp first.

After a few rounds getting big airs and doing grabs on the game’s virtual halfpipe, I raced around a few courses in the Art of Rally. Getting the controls set up and mapped to the Viture x 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller took some time though as the mobile version isn’t as controller friendly as the PC or console one.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Speaking of remapping controls, before I left I also downloaded 8BitDo’s Ultimate Software V2 app along with Viture’s GamePal launcher. In 8BitDo’s app, I was able to remap the controller’s two back buttons as well as set up separate profiles for individual games.

This really came in handy and I’m glad I downloaded it beforehand. Meanwhile, Viture’s GamePal gives you a more console-like experience as all of your installed games show up neatly in one place.

I’ve been using the Nothing Phone 2 as my daily driver for almost two years now but during this trip, I left it behind. The reason being is that as a mid-range phone, it lacks the most important feature to make a setup like this one work: DisplayPort Alt Mode over USB-C.

Without it, you won’t see a thing when you plug in a pair of AR glasses, which sadly I learned after I took a chance on this lesser-known Android brand. Fortunately, my colleague John Velasco sent over a Samsung Galaxy S24 FE ahead of my trip and it did the trick and then some.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One of the coolest features on the best Samsung phones by far is DeX. Once plugged into a portable monitor or in this case, a pair of AR glasses, you get access to an extended Desktop eXperience that makes using your phone a whole lot more like a computer.

On the S24 FE with this particular setup, I really liked how I could use the phone’s screen as a trackpad while seeing everything else in the Viture Pro XR glasses. This really came in handy when I started a new farm in Stardew Valley a few hours into my flight. I could harvest my crops and interact with the residents of Pelican Town using the controller while sending my character to and fro with the touchpad.

There's always a place for this setup in my bag

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As the overhead lights dimmed in the cabin during the part of the flight where you’re supposed to be sleeping, I figured it would be the perfect time to give Alien Isolation a try. For this one, I switched the Viture Pro XR’s electrochromic film on and found myself in complete darkness aboard Sevastopol Station.

Even though Alien Isolation is over a decade old and I was playing on mobile, everything looked fantastic. I found myself getting lost in the details of the space station and playing a first-person game like this with AR glasses was a very unique experience.

Before I knew it, my lengthy 16-hour flight was coming to an end and I had to pack up the Viture x 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Pack. I don’t know if I’d feel comfortable using this setup while traveling together with my family but while on my own on a work trip, it was the perfect way to get through a long flight while catching up on some of the better mobile games that have come to Android over the years.

Compared to one of the best gaming laptops or a Steam Deck, slipping the Viture Pro XR glasses and this one-of-a-kind mobile game controller into a bag was a whole lot easier (and lighter).

I hate to say it but part of me almost considered switching to one of the best iPhones for a second there so that I could play actual console games like Resident Evil 4 or even Death Stranding with this setup. Google certainly has some catching up to do when it comes to getting full-sized games on Android.

After running around Taipei for a week at Computex 2025, I came down with a bad cold the minute I got home. However, instead of being upset I got sick, it gave me a chance to try out this setup at home and let me tell you, there’s no better way to rest up than by playing your favorite games remotely on a 135-inch screen inches from your face while cosied up on the couch.