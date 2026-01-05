<a id="elk-6dffdf7d-6da5-45b8-8dd4-e566d7a9b90d"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-the-live-blog-2">Welcome to the live blog!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="3783934f-430d-4499-9aa9-fb4f76aeed62"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:5712px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="Kxh6Fgxoc4CRqkFvGU6cMK" name="Nvidia CES 2026" alt="Nvidia CES 2026" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Kxh6Fgxoc4CRqkFvGU6cMK.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="5712" height="3213" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="3d5a21d2-6711-4c00-8931-d68deb3b71d9">I'm here in the front row after a chaotically huge queue to get into what is easily the biggest event of CES 2026 &mdash; the Nvidia keynote.</p><p>Let me take you through what you can expect to see!</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>