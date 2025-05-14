I just test drove the 2026 BMW iX — and it can change lanes with head gestures

One of the features I always look forward to trying out in every electric vehicle I test is adaptive cruise control, also known as smart cruise control. But the 2026 BMW iXtakes things to the next level.

Yes, plenty of modern cars can automatically handle braking and acceleration to maintain cruising speed, but it's usually luxury EVs that go a step further by controlling the steering wheel and changing lanes.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Just like other premium EVs, like the Rivian R1S, the BMW iX can essentially drive and switch lanes all on its own. However, what makes it unlike anything else I’ve come across is that its active lane change assist feature leverages head gestures to change lanes.

The BMW iX's Driving Assist Plus will check to see if the lanes are clear on either side. When it senses this, there’s an audible tone that indicates the option to change lanes — which I complete by briefly looking at the corresponding side mirror.

I got to drive the new lineup for a day, which consists of the BMW iX xDrive45, iX xDrive60, and M70 xDrive — starting at $75,150, $88,500, and $111,500 respectively.

They’re certainly not cheap, but these fully electric SUVs come with premium features and conveniences that make the driving experience comfortable and seamless.

Other premium EVs will only do change lanes when I trigger the corresponding turn signal, while more advanced systems like Super Cruise Control on the Cadillac Lyriq and Acura ZDX Type-S will automatically change lanes if it senses the left lane is clear.

While I’ve come to appreciate Super Cruise Control, it can be unnerving when there’s more congestion on the highway. I’ve come across situations when I could see a car in the rearview mirror speeding from way back, but the car would proceed to switch lanes because it’s too far back for it to sense it — which makes it feel like it’s cutting off that speeding car.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I prefer BMW’s implementation because it gives me that extra layer of control and it just feels so much cooler to do. What’s nice, too, is that Driving Assistant Plus comes standard in all of the 2026 BMW iX lineup.

In addition to using the turn signals to trigger a lane change while assisted cruise control is activated, Driving Assist Plus will actively check to see if the lanes are clear on either side. When it does sense this, there’s an audible tone that plays to indicate the option to change lanes and a notification on the driver display — which I complete by briefly looking at the corresponding side mirror.

It won't change lanes unless I physically turn my head to look at the left or right mirrors. I can keep my head still and quickly glance at those mirrors to see if it's clear, but it won't do anything unless I move my head and keep it there for about 1.5 seconds.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

This is a much smarter implementation because it gives me the option to tell the car to switch lanes or not, plus I can decide if it should go to the left or right lane — rather than just the left that most other EVs do.

And in the situation when I don’t want to change lanes at all, I can just choose to remain in my lane. Just take a look at the clip above to see it in action, as I look to the left side mirror to trigger the lane change.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Apart from that, I really like the tight handling and speedy performance of the entire lineup — including the iX xDrive45 with its 402 hp performance. There’s more power with the iX M70 xDrive, naturally, that delivers upwards of 650 hp.

Inside, I really love the spacious leg room for both the front and back seats. Also, they look stunning by blending modern luxury and technological sophistication.

There’s certainly a lot more to the 2026 BMW iX line that I can’t uncover through a day’s worth of driving, like its efficiency and charging speeds, but I can tell you without a doubt that it has one of the best adaptive cruise control systems around.

The BMW iX's ability to drive on the highway all on its own is impressive, while the option to switch lanes with head gestures is a neat touch I can see myself using a lot.