Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 live: Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26, Galaxy Buds 4 and more

We're hoping for a couple of special surprises

Galaxy S26 UItra cameras next to stars and Galaxy Unpacked live.
(Image credit: © Samsung / Evan Blass / Tom's Guide)
The countdown has begun. Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is happening on Wednesday, February 25, in San Francisco, where we’ll probably get our first glimpse at the company’s Galaxy S26 lineup. We’re here to make sure you get all the juicy details about them in our live blog, along with any other special surprises.

This year’s event is happening nearly a month later than in previous years, but it’ll no doubt set the tone for all other major phone releases this year. All eyes are on the flagship model, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which rumors indicate will have some notable hardware upgrades — like a new Privacy Display that’s unlike anything seen before.

Regardless of what happens, we’ll report all the latest news with our Galaxy Unpacked 2026 live blog.

When is Galaxy Unpacked?

It’s slated to kick off at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT on February 25. That’s significantly later than the January 22 date of last year’s event.

After that date came and went without an announcement, Samsung shared the official date on February 10, 2026 — fitting the roughly two-week lead time the company typically leans on for its major reveals.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2026

