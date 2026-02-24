Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 live: Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26, Galaxy Buds 4 and more

The countdown has begun. Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is happening on Wednesday, February 25, in San Francisco, where we’ll probably get our first glimpse at the company’s Galaxy S26 lineup. We’re here to make sure you get all the juicy details about them in our live blog, along with any other special surprises.

This year’s event is happening nearly a month later than in previous years, but it’ll no doubt set the tone for all other major phone releases this year. All eyes are on the flagship model, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which rumors indicate will have some notable hardware upgrades — like a new Privacy Display that’s unlike anything seen before.

But that’s not all. We also expect to get more details about the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus. One of the biggest questions surrounding them is which processor they’ll use. Due to rising component costs, Samsung could be forced to ditch Qualcomm in favor of its own Exynos 2600 chips to save on costs. There’s also the matter of what they’ll all end up costing, as reports hint at potential price hikes.

Regardless of what happens, we’ll report all the latest news with our Galaxy Unpacked 2026 live blog.

When is Galaxy Unpacked?

It’s slated to kick off at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT on February 25. That’s significantly later than the January 22 date of last year’s event.

After that date came and went without an announcement, Samsung shared the official date on February 10, 2026 — fitting the roughly two-week lead time the company typically leans on for its major reveals.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked 2026