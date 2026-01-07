<a id="elk-9cdb018b-5f65-4857-934b-144a468b9031"></a><h2 id="and-i-m-in-2">And I&rsquo;m in</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="56b8e787-9c6d-402b-959f-abe28091e7e2"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:4096px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="RqAJtAQVLYsQW5UqX9wGWT" name="IMG_20260106_150205859" alt="Lobby of the Sphere at Lenovo Tech World 2026" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/RqAJtAQVLYsQW5UqX9wGWT.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="4096" height="2304" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="fa6ec51f-9dbc-4773-aba3-88a23f8f3ba1">After making my way through security, I&rsquo;m in the lobby of the Sphere making my way up to our suite where Lenovo is hosting Tom&rsquo;s Guide and other journalists from around the world. I don&rsquo;t know what I&rsquo;m more excited about, the announcements or finally being able to experience the Sphere.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>