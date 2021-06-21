Best Prime Day mattress deals 2021: best sales right now

Amazon Prime Day mattress deals can save you hundreds of dollars if you're looking for a cheap mattress. Although they may not be the most advertised Prime Day deals, they still account for a good chunk of sales. There is a small catch though.

Most of the best Prime Day mattress deals will come direct from the mattress manufacturers and not from Amazon. Nectar, Saatva, Cocoon by Sealy, and Avocado are just a handful of mattress manufacturers that have beaten Amazon prices in the past and are doing so right now.

That's not to say Amazon isn't a good retailer for mattress deals. If you're looking for a no-frills mattress at the lowest price possible, you'll find great Prime Day mattress deals at Amazon from brands such as Lucis and Zinus. However, for deals on beds in our best mattress guide, you'll want to stick with the mattress manufacturers.

In addition to better prices, the major brands also make it easier to return mattresses and provide better support and warranties than what Amazon can offer. To help you find all the best savings opportunities, we're roundup today's best Prime Day mattress deals across all retailers.

Prime Day mattress deals — best sales right now

Tuft & Needle Nod Mattress (Foam): was $275 now $247 @ Amazon

The Tuft & Needle Nod (foam) Mattresses is an exclusive mattress made by T&N for Amazon. The foam mattress features two layers of T&N Adaptive foam which help to maximize breathability and offer pressure relief. The first layer is cushy while the underlying layer is more supportive, delivering the perfect balance of soft and firm. The foam mattress is on sale from $247. If you're looking for other Tuft & Needle mattresses, the manufacturer is taking up to 20% off on its own site.View Deal

Tuft & Needle Nod Mattress (Hybrid): was $445 now $400 @ Amazon

The Tuft & Needle Nod (hybrid) Mattresses is an exclusive mattress made by T&N for Amazon. The hybrid version is part innerspring mattress and part foam mattress. It's 10 inches high and features 2 inches of T&N Adaptive foam, 1 inch of slow recovery foam (to reduce the bouncing effect of foam and springs), a layer of 6-inch pocket coils, and a 1-inch base foam. It's currently on sale from $400. If you're looking for other Tuft & Needle mattresses, the manufacturer is taking up to 20% off on its own site.View Deal

Casper Sleep Element: was $395 now $355 @ Amazon

The Casper Sleep Element is perfect for consumers who want a cozy memory foam mattress at a low price. It offers two layers of breathable polyurethane foam, a layer of AirScape breathable foam (for increased airflow), and a durable base that supports your whole body. It's sold out at Casper, which makes Amazon's deal a solid choice if you want a cheap Casper mattress. View Deal

Lucid Hybrid Mattresses: was $529 now $495 @ Amazon

Prime Day mattress deals from Lucid are common and make buying a queen mattress more affordable than ever. Currently, Amazon has the Lucid latex hybrid mattress (queen) on sale for $495. Although it's not a massive price drop, it's still among the cheapest queen latex mattresses we've seen. View Deal

Prime Day mattress deals at other retailers

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: was $798 now $499 + $399 of free gifts at Nectar

Our favorite overall: The Nectar Memory Foam Mattress is our number one mattress pick. The Editor's Choice mattress offers tremendous value for the money. We found that it's very comfortable (thanks to those five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for its impressive 365-night trial and forever guarantee. Currently, the twin costs $499 (was $798), whereas the queen costs $899 (was $1,298). Plus, you get freebies like pillows, sheet set, and a mattress protector ($399 value) with any mattress purchase. View Deal

Saatva: $225 off orders of $950 @ Saatva

The Saatva Classic is a luxury mattress without the luxury price tag. In our review, we found it to be the most comfortable mattress we've tested. It's also highly customizable available in soft, medium, and firm versions. You can even choose the mattress' height (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Bonus points to Saatva for offering free white glove delivery to the room of your choice. (Take that, Amazon). Currently, Saatva is taking $225 off orders of $950 or more. After discount, the twin XL costs $849 (was $1,049), whereas the queen costs $1,299 (was $1,499).View Deal

Cocoon Chill mattress: was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy

Best for hot sleepers: Summer is here and if you're the type that sweats overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses can wick away heat, in our review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up from bed in the middle of the night. The twin size is down to just $499 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $799 (was $1,239). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase. View Deal

Avocado Green Mattress: was $999 now $899 @ Avocado

Avocado mattresses are all made from non-toxic, organic materials. While many mattress companies offer at least one organic mattress, Avocado is our favorite. The high-quality hybrid mattress offers a luxurious, gentle-but-firm sleeping experience and we like that it doesn't get too hot. As part of its current sale — you can use coupon code "SLEEPFREE" to take $100 off the Avocado Green Mattress. After discount, the twin costs $899 (was $999), whereas the queen costs $1,399 (was $1,499).View Deal

