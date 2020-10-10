Best Prime Day mattress deals 2020

Buying a new mattress? Prime Day mattress deals are here to help. This Prime Day, we expect to see a wide variety of Prime Day mattress deals on some of our best mattress picks from the likes of Purple, Tuft & Needle, Casper, and more. We're also expecting to see deals on this year's best mattress toppers.

Prime Day is still a few days away, but so far our favorite early Prime Day mattress deal gets you the Casper Sleep Element Mattress (queen) for just $535.50. That's one of the cheapest prices we've seen for a Casper queen mattress.

It's worth noting that Black Friday mattress deals tend to offer the best and biggest discounts. However, Prime Day 2020 is shaping up to be completely different than previous Prime Days and we're already seeing some noteworthy Prime Day mattress deals on beds and bedding. So if you can't wait till November, Prime Day will be an excellent opportunity to score a new mattress on the cheap.

Looking for deals on other brands? Make sure to check out our guide to the best cheap mattress deals.

Prime Day mattress deals — best sales right now

Best Prime Day mattress deals

Casper Sleep Element: deals from $355

The Casper Sleep Element is perfect for consumers who want a cozy mattress at a low price. It offers two layers of breathable polyurethane foam, a layer of AirScape breathable foam (for increased airflow), and a durable base that supports your whole body. View Deal

Chateau Home Cotton Sheets: was $80 now $52

For a limited time, Amazon has the Chateau Home Collection Egyptian Cotton Sheets (queen) on sale for $52.49. That's $28 off and one of the cheapest Prime Day bedding deals we've seen thus far. They're available in various colors/sizes. View Deal

Lucid Hybrid Mattresses: 15% off all mattresses

Prime Day mattress deals have already started and this sale from Lucid is among the best you'll find. Currently, Amazon is taking 15% off all Lucid Hybrid mattresses. After discount, deals start at just $282. View Deal

Casper Weighted Blanket: was $169 now $152

Get a good night's sleep with this Casper Weighted Blanket. The blanket is available in 10, 15, or 20 lb. models. Click the coupon code below the price to save an extra 10% off all Casper Weighted Blankets. After discount, the 10-lb. blanket is just $152.10. (You must sign into your Prime account to see the discounted price; otherwise, the coupon won't work). View Deal

Tuft & Needle: up to 25% off mattresses

Beginning on Prime Day (Oct. 13), Amazon will take 25% off the Tuft & Needle Nod mattress. This is the manufacturer's most affordable mattress. It's currently on sale for $355.50, which is 10% off. But if you can afford to wait till Prime Day, it'll get a bigger 25% off discount. Meanwhile, the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress — their flagship mattress — will see a 20% discount. Both Prime Day mattress deals begin on Tuesday, October 13. View Deal

Shop early Prime Day sales at Amazon