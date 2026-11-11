4 running shoes I always recommend to beginners are under $100 in the Black Friday sales — save on the Nike Pegasus, Brooks Glycerin and more

As a running shoe reviewer, I get asked what the best sneakers are for beginners a lot, and there are a handful of shoes I always recommend.

For me, a great beginner running shoe needs to be comfortable, good value, and suit a wide variety of people and running styles. Really, these picks will suit runners of all levels, but they’re perfect for new runners in particular.

I often recommend going for the previous versions of popular shoes, because they’re more likely to be in the sales and have already been tried and tested by thousands of runners along with myself.

Right now four shoes I recommend to beginners all the time are reduced to under $100 in the early Black Friday sales. The standout deal is 44% off the Nike Pegasus 42, which is now just $86 at Nike, but Amazon also has great discounts on top shoes like the Brooks Glycerin 22.

Best Deals On Running Shoes For Beginners

Puma Velocity Nitro 4: was $140 now $79 at Amazon A frequent sight in sales, the Puma Velocity Nitro 4 is a great daily trainer with a lightweight, cushioned design and an impressive outsole that handles wet conditions well. The price varies with the color and size you opt for on Amazon, but many models are well under $100 right now.

Saucony Hurricane 25: was $170 now $85 at Amazon The Hurricane 25 is the perfect option for new runners looking for stability as well as comfort. It's a very supportive shoe with a smooth rocker that means it doesn't feel clunky despite the tall stack of cushioning underfoot, and many colors and size are reduced to under $100 right now on Amazon.

Nike Pegasus 42: was $145 now $86 at NIKE The Pegasus 42 is the latest model of Nike's long-running daily trainer, so it's a pleasant surprise to see it reduced so heavily in the sales. It's a durable, stable shoe that's great for walking and gym workouts as well as running. The deal varies with color, with the cheapest option being just $86.