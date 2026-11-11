4 running shoes I always recommend to beginners are under $100 in the Black Friday sales — save on the Nike Pegasus, Brooks Glycerin and more
Snap up a great set of starter sneakers for running
As a running shoe reviewer, I get asked what the best sneakers are for beginners a lot, and there are a handful of shoes I always recommend.
For me, a great beginner running shoe needs to be comfortable, good value, and suit a wide variety of people and running styles. Really, these picks will suit runners of all levels, but they’re perfect for new runners in particular.
I often recommend going for the previous versions of popular shoes, because they’re more likely to be in the sales and have already been tried and tested by thousands of runners along with myself.
Right now four shoes I recommend to beginners all the time are reduced to under $100 in the early Black Friday sales. The standout deal is 44% off the Nike Pegasus 42, which is now just $86 at Nike, but Amazon also has great discounts on top shoes like the Brooks Glycerin 22.
Quick Links
- Puma Velocity Nitro 4: was $140 now $79 @ Amazon
- Saucon Hurricane 26: was $170 now $85 @ Amazon
- Nike Pegasus 42: was $145 now $86 @ Nike
- Brooks Glycerin 22: was $164 now $94 @ Amazon
Best Deals On Running Shoes For Beginners
A frequent sight in sales, the Puma Velocity Nitro 4 is a great daily trainer with a lightweight, cushioned design and an impressive outsole that handles wet conditions well. The price varies with the color and size you opt for on Amazon, but many models are well under $100 right now.
The Hurricane 25 is the perfect option for new runners looking for stability as well as comfort. It's a very supportive shoe with a smooth rocker that means it doesn't feel clunky despite the tall stack of cushioning underfoot, and many colors and size are reduced to under $100 right now on Amazon.
The Pegasus 42 is the latest model of Nike's long-running daily trainer, so it's a pleasant surprise to see it reduced so heavily in the sales. It's a durable, stable shoe that's great for walking and gym workouts as well as running. The deal varies with color, with the cheapest option being just $86.
I've been recommending the Glycerin as an ultra-comfortable running and walking shoe ever since I tested the Glycerin 15 back in the day, and right now you can make a huge saving on last year's model of the shoe on Amazon.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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