Early Black Friday deals are already ramping up, and you can scoop up serious discounts during the actual sales... but why wait?

The best cross training shoes for gym workouts and running shoes are famously pricey, so sales events are a great time to cash in on discounts.

I'm a fitness editor at Tom's Guide, and I have tested everything from Nobull to Reebok Nano and R.A.D. to Nike Metcon. I can tell you now: the Rebook Nano X5 for $90 at Amazon is the pair you should get for versatility and overall cost.

Save 40% ($60) Reebok Nano X5: was $150 now $90 at Amazon The best in the infamous Nano line-up yet, this iteration of the popular cross training shoe offers a little bit of everything, so you can use it for lifting, HIIT, plyometrics, and more. I wear this shoe during CrossFit classes, but you'll probably need something a little more cushioned for Hyrox. Wider fit than X4, versatile, spacious and stable, what's not to love? Remember to search color and sizing carefully for the best discount. Note: The Rebook Nano X5 (Men's) is $99 at Amazon.

The Reebok Nano X5 cross training shoe made it into our line-up for being the best in the Nano series yet. It steers away from the more aggressive Nano X4 design and toward a shoe we’d choose for lifting and HIIT.

The Flexweave upper design is my favorite upgrade, making the shoe feel more flexible and pliable. It feels more natural to move and more responsive during plantarflexion and dorsiflexion of the foot, meaning your movement mechanics also benefit.

The CMEVA compression-molded foam provides just enough cushioning without losing the stability the Nano series is famed for. A polyurethane NanoShell helps prevent midsole abrasion and offers support for your feet.

I think Reebok has struck the balance between cushioning and stability, which is still really hard to do for cross training addicts. The outsole provides a stable platform with plenty of grip and a neutral feel — the 7mm drop has been retained, which is 1mm more than the R.A.D One shoe, which is a CrossFit favorite.

If you like functional lifting and some HIIT, you're going to love this shoe. It offers a middle ground for most people. However, it wouldn’t suit runs over 1 or 2km; the lack of arch and minimal heel lift means you're not going to want to risk it, either.

The sturdy design might have Olympic lifters rejoicing, but for anyone running a distance, I'd shop elsewhere.