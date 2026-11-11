Early Black Friday Asics running shoe deals — save up to 56% off the Gel-Kayano 30, Gel-Contend 9 and Novablast 4, with deals for every type of runner
I found the best Asics running shoe deals for beginners, pros and everyone in between
Black Friday deals abound! If you want to improve your PRs in 2026 — or are looking for a gift for the runner in your life — there are a ton of early Black Friday Asics deals at Amazon.
Asics makes some of the best running shoes on the market, including the excellent Asics Novablast 5 on sale from $129. (We used to rank these as the best running shoes before the newer Novablast 6 came along.) We gave the Novablast 5 a 4-star rating and said it was perfect for beginner runners thanks to its comfortable cushioning, lightweight design and smooth feel underfoot. It's also relatively affordable with this discount.
Note: Prices can vary depending on the size and color you choose — check out any different color options in your size to find the best deals.
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- Asics GT-2000 13 (Women's): was $140 now from $59
- Asics Gel-Venture 10 (Women's): was $80 now from $64
- Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now from $69
- Asics Versablast 4 Running Shoes (Women's): was $80 now from $69
- Asics Novablast 5 (Men's): was $160 now from $129
- Asics Superblast 2 (Unisex): was $199 now $111
- Asics Gel-Nimbus 28 Running Shoes (Women's): was $170 now from $129
- Asics Metaspeed Sky Tokyo Running Shoes: was $270 now from $199
Asics Shoes
Asics' popular GT-2000 13 running shoes are now on sale for $59. We like the GT-2000 series for their stable and balanced design, and you get an energized feel underfoot thanks to Asics' FF Blast Plus cushioning unit and PureGEL.
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Put your best foot forward on the volleyball court with the Asics Upcourt 6. These have a lightweight and flexible design, paired with soft and breathable mesh paneling across the upper.
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These shoes are excellent for runs, with a traction pattern designed to support you on outdoor terrain. They also feature Rearfoot GEL to absorb impact and super-soft AMPLIFOAM cushioning.
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Old but gold. While the Novablast 6 is now available, the Novablast 4 is beloved by the Tom's Guide team — especially our Fitness Editor Jane McGuire, who wrote: "I've run over 100 miles in this shoe, and it's still one I reach for when I'm heading out for a long run."
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This sneaker looks like it was pulled out of the late 2000s, but it’s built with modern tech and improved fabrics. This includes a neat asymmetric upper, breathable mesh, Asics’ Rearfoot Gel impact-absorption technology, and a Trusstic support system.
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The Asics Gel-Venture 11 are designed for everyday runs and hitting the trails! They have Amplifoam Plus midsole cushioning on board, and a 2mm higher stack height — 2mm of extra softness to absorb impact and keep you comfortable for hours.
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The Gel Kayano 30 running shoes are an older model, but they're amazingly cheap with 56% off. They're designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. Our Deals Editor-in-Chief, Louis Ramirez, wrote: "I've been using these shoes for almost two years now. (I loved them so much I bought a second pair months after buying my first pair). I find that they're great for casual runs on the treadmill, HIIT sessions, and long distance running outdoors."
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Packed with Amplifoam+ cushioning, the Asics Versablast 4 are built to be both soft and responsive — and are now a steal with this discount. The Cream/Hazy Lilac colorway is gorgeous, too.
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This is one of the cheaper Asics running shoe deals you'll find, so this shoe is definitely worth a purchase. However, stock is limited, so act fast! It's regarded as a comfy and versatile sneaker that suits neutral runners in particular.
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The Gel-Excite 11 are now on sale for a discount, bringing their price under $75. Designed for running and fitness, it brings a higher stack and a super soft and comfortable feel underfoot. The reflective details are also handy if you're working out in low light.
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Asics' affordable series of GT-1000 running shoes are even better with a discount. The 14th iteration of the shoe features a 3D guidance system built in to keep you stable on your feet as you run!
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Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward, as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot.
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The Asics Gel-Cumulus 27 often gets overlooked because of the popularity of the Novablast and Gel-Nimbus lines, but it's usually available for less than those shoes, and it's a comfortable, fairly lightweight daily trainer in its own right. We've tested the newer Gel-Cumulus 28 model, and it's not a major update on the 27, so this deal on the older shoe is much better value.
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This discount on the Asics Gel-Pulse 17 running shoes brings their price well under $100! They're equipped with a mesh upper for breathability, responsive FF Blast cushioning and shock-absorbing rear gel.
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An iconic design and reliable comfort, what more could you want from a pair of sneakers? It takes cues from some of Asics' best shoes, with Gel-Kayano-inspired panels on the upper and the same midsole tooling system as the Gel-Cumulus 17.
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Our resident runner, Nick Harris-Fry, rated these a "comfortable cruiser" that helps "the miles fly by." In other words, superb cushioning, a smooth turnover and a stable ride despite the high stack. Check out our full Asics Gel-Nimbus 27 review for more details.
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The excellent Gel Kayano 32 have been discounted to $124. These running shoes are designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike. I love how they're lightweight yet provide excellent cushioning and support. In our Asics Gel-Kayano 32 review, we called the Editor's Choice shoe the most comfortable running shoes ever.
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We voted the Asics Novablast 6 as the best running shoes you can buy right now, but before that, the Asics Novablast 5 had the top spot. They quickly stood out for their balance of comfort, support and fun, making them a pair of shoes you will actually look forward to running in. They're lightweight, durable and have a soft, springy feel underfoot that helps absorb impact while keeping runs enjoyable.
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If you love the style of the Gel-Nimbus running shoes and want the latest in the line, the Gel-Nimbus 28 have a 24% discount. They deliver a lightweight upper with plush cushioning and PureGel tech to propel you forwards.
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Act fast and you'll score a saving on one of Asics' fastest running shoes. In our Asics Metaspeed Sky Tokyo review, we called it "a top option", as it offered a very lightweight and springy feel underfoot. It won't let you down, whether you're running long or short distances.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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