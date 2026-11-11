Don’t ruin Thanksgiving dinner: Save an epic 46% on the CHEF IQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer

With Thanksgiving approaching, you’re probably stressing about serving up an undercooked, bone-dry turkey. But you really don’t need to worry about disappointing your guests.

Right now, you can make an epic 46% saving on the CHEF iQ Sense Smart Meat Wireless Thermometer, now $69 at Amazon. Forget about hovering over the oven door throughout the cook; let the smart thermometer take on the task.

Save 47% Chef IQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer: was $129 now $69 at Amazon This smart meat thermometer features four internal sensors and one ambient sensor for near-perfect accuracy. It’s engineered for durability and can withstand temperatures up to 1000°F. The unlimited wireless range means you can monitor your cooking progress without being stuck in the kitchen or hovering over your outdoor grill.

Takes the thinking out of the perfect doneness

(Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

I’ve come to rely on the CHEF iQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer in my own kitchen when I cook protein.

The single probe comes housed in a USB-C charging hub. Once fully charged, it runs for up to 50 hours and is ready for use indoors or outdoors. If you’re short on time, one minute of charging will keep it going for an hour.

(Image credit: CHEF iQ)

Measuring an ultra-thin 0.19 inches in diameter, the probe stays in the protein throughout the cook. There’s no risk of those precious juices leaking because of a bulky probe. Inside, four sensors track the temperature throughout your protein, rather than relying on a single spot.

It's tough too, and can withstand heat and endure temperatures up to 1000°F — perfect for proteins that benefit from a hot grill!

What’s more, pair it with the CHEF iQ app over Wi-Fi, and you can check your cook from anywhere — you can escape the kitchen. It also gives you access to doneness presets and cooking advice, eliminating the guesswork.

The CHEF iQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer is certainly one of the best meat thermometers you can buy, so I recommend taking advantage of this sale. I’d be putting it in my cart if I didn’t already have one in my kitchen!