Black Friday sales are already starting to pop up everywhere! Amazon recently announced that its annual Black Friday event will kick off on November 19 and run through Cyber Monday. Walmart is also gearing up for the shopping season, with its official sale beginning November 23, along with special deal drops leading up to the big event.

However, if you're like me and can't wait any longer to start your holiday shopping, I have some good news. Early deals are already rolling in on top brands like Asics, Patagonia, Sony, Blink and more. Whether you're shopping for smart home gadgets, TVs, home essentials or apparel, you can already find deals with discounts of 50% or more.

To help you get the absolute best bang for your buck, I've decided to round up the best deals that are at least half off ahead of Black Friday. Keep scrolling to check out the deals that are actually worth it.

Editor's Choice

Save 62% Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $15 at Amazon Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $15. Read more Read less ▼

Crock-Pot Manual 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $79 now $34 at Walmart This 7-quart slow cooker can help you serve a delicious meal that feeds up to 9 people and fits a 7 pound roast. Its "set it and forget it" feature makes it super helpful on an every day basis, enabling you to cook while at work or when you're doing other tasks around the house. One-pot cooking also reduces having to do multiple dishes and you can also toss its lid and the removable stoneware in the dish washer. Read more Read less ▼

Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $89 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Women’s): was $139 now $68 at Patagonia This Houdini variant is super lightweight and packable, but skips the hood and full-length zipper in favor of a half-zip design. The highly packable half-zip is rain and wind resistant, allowing you to take it with you anytime, anywhere. Read more Read less ▼

Save 67% National Tree Company 7.5ft Pre-Decorated Holiday Christmas Tree: was $679 now $223 at Amazon In my opinion, this pre-decorated tree looks like the real deal, standing 7.5 feet high and mimicking the color and texture of an authentic pine tree. It also has 900 Dual Color LED bulbs that can switch between white and multicolor lights. Read more Read less ▼

Save $600 LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $599 at Best Buy The LG B6 is the best entry-level OLED TV of 2026. It supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is nearly as good as the pricier C6, but for a fraction of the price. This 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. Read more Read less ▼

Smart Home Devices

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you have a 4K TV, I recommend picking up a 4K streaming stick — but this is a nice discount if you have a HD TV. The 2026 Fire TV Stick HD is easier to set up than before and reduces clutter: it connects and draws power from your TV, so no need to find a power outlet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Ring Battery Doorbell 2K: was $99 now $39 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You also get upgraded Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. Read more Read less ▼

Save 70% Blink Outdoor 2K+ (5-Pack): was $399 now $119 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 2K+ is Amazon's newest outdoor security camera. Unlike its predecessor, it now records in 2K video resolution and lets you store video locally (or in the cloud). It offers color vision in low light and it features two-way audio with noise cancellation. With an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately), you'll also receive smart notifications for person and vehicle detection. Read more Read less ▼

Apparel

Alo Bae Hoodie (Women's): was $98 now $49 at Alo Yoga An Alo hoodie for under $50? Sign me up! The cropped sweatshirt is intentionally oversized so you can easily layer. Its smooth on outside and fleecy on the inside, making it the perfect pick to wear to the gym as the weather cools off. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Columbia Ascender Softshell Rain Jacket (Men's): was $125 now $56 at Amazon This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Windsweep Jacket (Men's): was $199 now $98 at Patagonia If you're in the market for a lightweight jacket that can keep up with the elements, look no further than the Windsweep Jacket. It's made of 100% organic cotton ripstop treated with a durable water repellent (DWR). It's also packable so you can easily bring it along with you on all your adventures. Read more Read less ▼

Save 70% Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $24 at Amazon This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks. Read more Read less ▼

New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers (Men's): was $79 now $32 at Amazon You don't need to be a father to rock the ultimate dad shoes. The New Balance 608s are right up there with the Nike Monarchs as the official sneaker of "men of a certain age" everywhere. Ironically, they're also quite in vogue with the stylish streetwear kids. Beyond being outrageously comfortable, these bad boys look their best with a few grass stains on the toe. Read more Read less ▼

Save 58% Saucony Tide 2 Trainer (Men's): was $100 now $42 at Amazon The Tide 2 is all about comfort for your everyday. It has soft, springy foam to make every step feel cushioned, a flexible plate to give you a little bounce and move with ease, and a breathable mesh upper to keep your feet cool. Basically, it’s perfect for walking, running errands, or just being on your feet all day without feeling sore. Read more Read less ▼

Save 57% Project Cloud 100% Genuine Suede Leather Ankle Boots (Women's): was $109 now $47 at Amazon Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Mini Platform Boots, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boots are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% Saucony Endorphin Elite 2: was $290 now $129 at Amazon The Endorphin Elite 2 is 56% off in several colorways. At the time of writing, there are still plenty of different sizes on offer. The best way to find the best deal for you is to look through all the different colorways in your size. The sizing is unisex, but I’d recommend women size up a half size. Read more Read less ▼

Home & Garden

PHANCIR Bird Feeder for Outdoor Hanging: was $26 now $10 at Walmart These Hummingbird feeders from Feed Garden will attract birds and keep away pests like ants! Best of all, the colored glass and blown shape makes them look beautiful too. They're also easy to hang/reposition and durable. Read more Read less ▼

KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set: was $34 now $12 at Amazon Keep your hands safe from the heat while cooking and handling hot pans and dishes with these oven mitts. They are heat resistant up to 500 degrees, waterproof and slip-resistant. Thanks to their silicone material, they can be easily cleaned and rinsed off with water. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Remiawy Rake for Leaves: was $38 now $17 at Walmart This metal rake features a 18-inch wide head for faster fall clean up. This allows it to pick up large leaves, clippings and lawn debris with ease. It also features an adjustable handle ranging from 38.8 to 65 inches. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Bedsure King Size Comforter Set: was $69 now $33 at Amazon This fluffy comforter is extremely soft and cozy, and beloved by members of the Tom's Guide sleep team. It has a microfiber filling making it perfect to use all year round, and it's available in dozens of different colors; plus, it's machine washable. You'll feel like you're sleeping on a very expensive cloud — but in reality, it's just an affordable, ultra comfortable comforter set. Read more Read less ▼

Tappio 3-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set Rattan Furniture: was $299 now $90 at Walmart This small outdoor conversation set is available for $90. Made of woven rattan, high-quality steel frames, and tempered glass table top, this adorable set will be the perfect spot to relax or enjoy a cocktail outdoors this fall. It also comes with seat cushions featuring an ergonomic design for extra comfort. Read more Read less ▼

Tech

Sony MDREX14AP Wired Earbud Headphones: was $19 now $9 at Best Buy Join the wired revolution! No charging, no Bluetooth pairing and no losing one earbud if it falls out. As well as 9mm drivers for dynamic sound, these Sony earbuds have a button to easily control your music. Read more Read less ▼