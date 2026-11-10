Black Friday deals are incoming! I've been tracking Black Friday TV deals for five years now, and I've felt the pain of seeing the best deals sell out. So if you want to avoid disappointment, shopping early is a good bet.

There's one deal I recommend above all the rest: the LG 48-inch B6 4K OLED TV on sale for $599 at Best Buy. This is 50% off and a huge $600 off, which is an epic discount before Black Friday. We rank the LG B6 as the best TV you can buy right now and gave it a near-perfect 4.5-star rating in our review.

Keep scrolling for more early Black Friday TV deals.

Best TV Deals

Roku 32" Select Series 1080p TV: was $179 now $129 at Amazon It won't win any awards for picture quality, but this is one of the easiest room upgrades you could make. The 32-inch Roku smart TV comes with a bright, clear 1080p display and the same simple interface as their streaming devices. It’s compact, quick to set up, and gets you straight into Netflix, Disney+ and live TV without any fuss. Read more Read less ▼

Pioneer 43" 4K Roku TV: was $209 now $139 at Best Buy This is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals I was able to find ahead of Black Friday. Despite its affordable price, you get a 43-inch display and super-easy streaming with the Roku TV OS. It also comes with HDR 10 support, a 60Hz refresh rate and four HDMI inputs. It doesn't offer the bucket list of features you'll find in other 4K TVs, but it's solid if you're on a tight budget. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Insignia 55" F50 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $199 at Amazon This 55-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support. Read more Read less ▼

Save $600 LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $599 at Best Buy The LG B6 is the best entry-level OLED TV of 2026. It supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is nearly as good as the pricier C6, but for a fraction of the price. This 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. Read more Read less ▼

TCL 75" QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $999 now $797 at Amazon The TCL QM6K has been one of our go-to recommendations for folks looking for a quality screen on a budget. This TV's Mini-LEDs offer better brightness and backlight control than pricier competitors. In fact, in our TCL QM6K review, my colleague Malcolm McMillan described being "blown away by the picture quality." It supports 4K gaming at 120Hz across two of its HDMI inputs and if you hook up a gaming PC, the QM6K supports 4K/144Hz performance. This gaming support is about as good as you'll find in this price bracket. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 65" S84H 4K OLED TV: was $2,099 now $999 at Best Buy This Samsung 65-inch OLED TV just crashed to $999 at Best Buy. That's a great price — for comparison, the LG B6 OLED is already on the more affordable end of OLED TVs, and a 65-inch LG B6 goes for $1,199 right now. While we haven't reviewed the S84H model yet, Samsung consistently makes some of the best OLED TVs on the market, so I feel confident recommending this one. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% TCL 75" QM8L SQD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,397 at Amazon The QM8L is a 2026 TV from TCL. It's a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4-star rating in our TCL QM8L review for its sensational contrast, its thorough collection of features and, of course, its eye-popping color, the latter of which is made possible by TCL's intriguing new display technology. Read more Read less ▼