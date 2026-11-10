The LG B6 OLED TV is 50% off before Black Friday, and we gave it 4.5 stars in our review
The best OLED TV we've reviewed is a killer early Black Friday deal
Black Friday deals are incoming! I've been tracking Black Friday TV deals for five years now, and I've felt the pain of seeing the best deals sell out. So if you want to avoid disappointment, shopping early is a good bet.
There's one deal I recommend above all the rest: the LG 48-inch B6 4K OLED TV on sale for $599 at Best Buy. This is 50% off and a huge $600 off, which is an epic discount before Black Friday. We rank the LG B6 as the best TV you can buy right now and gave it a near-perfect 4.5-star rating in our review.
Keep scrolling for more early Black Friday TV deals.
Quick Links
- shop all TV deals at Amazon
- Roku 32" Select Series 1080p TV: was $179 now $129
- Insignia 55" F50 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $199
- LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $599
- Hisense 75" U6SF Pro 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,399 now $747
- Samsung 65" S84H 4K OLED TV: was $2,099 now $999
- TCL 75" QM8L SQD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,397
- LG 65" C6 4K OLED TV: was $2,699 now $1,399
Best TV Deals
It won't win any awards for picture quality, but this is one of the easiest room upgrades you could make. The 32-inch Roku smart TV comes with a bright, clear 1080p display and the same simple interface as their streaming devices. It’s compact, quick to set up, and gets you straight into Netflix, Disney+ and live TV without any fuss.
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This is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals I was able to find ahead of Black Friday. Despite its affordable price, you get a 43-inch display and super-easy streaming with the Roku TV OS. It also comes with HDR 10 support, a 60Hz refresh rate and four HDMI inputs. It doesn't offer the bucket list of features you'll find in other 4K TVs, but it's solid if you're on a tight budget.
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This 55-inch Insignia TV offers impressive image quality no matter what you're watching. Thanks to its built-in Fire TV features, you can also stream all your favorite shows and movies and control them with your voice thanks to full Alexa support.
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The LG B6 is the best entry-level OLED TV of 2026. It supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is nearly as good as the pricier C6, but for a fraction of the price. This 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.
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We recommend the Hisense U6SF Pro as the best value TV for sports. This affordable Mini-LED TV is somewhere between an entry-level and mid-range model, but there's no denying that it packs a ton of value behind a relatively reasonable price tag. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality (like support for 4K games up to 144Hz) and the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish. It's the budget-friendly, big-screen TV to buy if you want excellent visibility during day games.
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The TCL QM6K has been one of our go-to recommendations for folks looking for a quality screen on a budget. This TV's Mini-LEDs offer better brightness and backlight control than pricier competitors. In fact, in our TCL QM6K review, my colleague Malcolm McMillan described being "blown away by the picture quality." It supports 4K gaming at 120Hz across two of its HDMI inputs and if you hook up a gaming PC, the QM6K supports 4K/144Hz performance. This gaming support is about as good as you'll find in this price bracket.
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This Samsung 65-inch OLED TV just crashed to $999 at Best Buy. That's a great price — for comparison, the LG B6 OLED is already on the more affordable end of OLED TVs, and a 65-inch LG B6 goes for $1,199 right now. While we haven't reviewed the S84H model yet, Samsung consistently makes some of the best OLED TVs on the market, so I feel confident recommending this one.
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The QM8L is a 2026 TV from TCL. It's a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4-star rating in our TCL QM8L review for its sensational contrast, its thorough collection of features and, of course, its eye-popping color, the latter of which is made possible by TCL's intriguing new display technology.
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LG's latest mid-range OLED is only a marginal upgrade over its predecessor from last year (the LG C5), but this huge discount means you don't have to settle for the 2025 model. It boasts all of the benefits of OLED technology like perfect black levels, pixel-level dimming and ultra-wide viewing angles, and the C6 even offers better HDR brightness than last-year's C5.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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