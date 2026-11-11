Tubi just added 150 new movies in November 2026 — here are the 3 I actually want to watch (all with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes or higher)

November is a time for tucking in and getting comfy, and Tubi's making that easy with over 150 new movies this month. Plenty of them are critically acclaimed, with more than a dozen or so earning 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes.

With such a healthy crop to choose from, I'm shouting out the three new movies on Tubi that I'm watching this month. These three phenomenal movies are ones I think the critics got right, followed by one I think they got dead wrong. Also worth noting: My hear-me-out is the perfect refresher before "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" comes out on November 20 — streaming free now with some pesky ads.

Whether you're in the mood for a Tom Hanks/Leonardo DiCaprio action caper or a cozy autumnal oasis of nostalgia, there's something for everyone's taste on this list. You can put away your wallet and skip the endless scrolling, because these fantastic movies are available to stream completely free.

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'Catch Me if You Can' (🍅96%)

Catch Me if You Can (2002) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

The words "cat-and-mouse chase" get thrown around a lot these days, but credit where credit is due to THE best example in modern movie history. "Catch Me If You Can" is one of those movies that always had me sat down whenever it came on cable growing up. The high-stakes chase between DiCaprio's lovable schiester Frank Abagnale Jr. and Tom Hanks' crochety FBI agent Carl Hanratty is addictive to watch unfold, even when you already know where all the cards land.

A brilliant con artist, Frank hops around the world bluffing his way into one industry after another to keep the cops off his scent. Fake it till you make it has rarely been taken this literally. He poses as a pilot, doctor, and lawyer — and all before his 19th birthday — with enough charisma that no one ever thinks to call his bluff. That is, until the FBI catches wind, led by Hanks playing against type as the buttoned-up straight man bureaucrat on Frank's heels. It's Leo at his peak putting on the charm — what's not to love?

Watch "Catch Me if You Can" free on Tubi (with ads) now

'Coraline' (🍅91%)

Coraline (2009) Official Trailer - Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

With the phenomenal "Wyldwood" still in theaters (seriously! go watch it!), I'd be remiss not to shout out Laika's first hit "Coraline," the ground-breaking "baby's first horror movie" that put the stop-motion studio on the map. Based on Neil Gaiman's terrifying children's novel of the same name, "Coraline" perfectly captures how terrifying being a kid can be. This peak mall goth Y2K adventure also sees the return of "Nightmare Before Christmas" director Henry Selick.

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Coraline (voiced by Dakota Fanning) is a precocious kid bored out of her skull in her family's lame new home in the Pacific Northwest. When her neighbors give her a doll that leads her to a secret door, she discovers an alternate world that mirrors her own — only better. At least at first. Coraline is delighted by her Other Mother and new (if slightly off) friends, but when they offer to let her stay there forever on the condition that she has buttons sewn over her eyes, Coraline does everything she can to escape her new living nightmare.

Watch "Coraline" free on Tubi (with ads) now

'Waltz with Bashir' (97%)

Waltz With Bashir | Official Trailer (2008) - YouTube Watch On

You bet your ass an animated movie is the #1 ranked movie on this list. I think most war movies suck and this is one of maybe like three I can recommend with my full chest. "Waltz with Bashir" blends documentary with fantasy in a meditative reflection on the ways trauma affects our memory. All gorgeously animated in a style reminiscent of "Watchmen" and "Maus" mixed with whatever good soup Gerard Way's got cooking up in there.

Written, produced, and directed by Ari Folman, it follows Folman after a friend tells him of a recurring dream about their time serving in the Israeli army in the 1982 Lebanon War. Folman starts seeing images in his own mind that he can't quite piece together, and to hunt down answers, starts interviewing others, as shown through dreamlike visuals overlaid with one of the most effective musical scores of the decades. It's hard to explain why this movie is a shot in the heart, but now that it's streaming free for Pete's sake, I can't recommend "Waltz with Bashir" enough. It's well worth your time.

Watch "Waltz with Bashir" free on Tubi (with ads) now

More great movies on Tubi in November 2026

'Aftersun' (96%)

'De Palma' (95%)

'Fargo' (95%)

'C'mon C'mon' (94%)

'The Last Black Man In San Francisco' (93%)

'Fences' (92%)

'Ex Machina' (92%)

'Dream Scenario' (91%)

'Kung Fu Hustle' (90%)

'Good Morning Vietnam' (89%)

'20th Century Women' (88%)

'Chicago' (87%)

'Misery' (86%)

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' (🍿89%)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Ok, now for the hear-me-out: I didn't expect to enjoy this "Hunger Games" prequel as much as I did. Really, Jason Schwartzman's performance is what finally sold me, he's captivating as Lucretius, the showman responsible for drumming up ratings for the dreariest event ever televised. I didn't think it was possible to get queasier than Stanley Tucci's Caesar Flickerman, and I was mistaken. This prequel to "The Hunger Games" film series jumps back to the early days of Panem, long before Katniss Everdeen sparked the flames of revolution.

Tom Blyth ("Scott and Sid," "Benediction") stars as a teenage Snow (played by "Donald Sterling" in the previous movies), who's falling into all the pitfalls of adolescence just as the 10th annual Hunger Games kick off. Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) from District 12. As the last hope for the once-proud Snow family, failing isn't an option. His hunger for power sets off a chain of events that culminates in him becoming the tyrannical monarch of Panem. While this movie got a middling response from critics, it remains one of the most faithful adaptions of Suzanne Collins' work to date.

Watch 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' free on Tubi (with ads) now

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